Phillies Has To Make Massive Offer To Land Randy Arozarena

The Philadelphia Phillies are in need of a right-handed-hitting outfielder this offseason to upgrade their lineup.

While this year’s free agent class isn’t the deepest in recent history, there are a few options the team can sift through to address that need in the grass. Arguably the No. 1 player in that regard is Randy Arozarena.

The veteran left fielder has established himself as one of the most consistent power/speed threats in the game. He has hit at least 20 home runs and stolen at least 20 bases in six consecutive seasons, making the American League All-Star Team the last two seasons and three times in his career.

Given the dearth of established options to turn to in free agency, it comes as no surprise that landing Arozarena is going to cost a pretty penny. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has laid out his list of the top 40 MLB free agents, and the Seattle Mariners outfielder is near the top.

Randy Arozarena predicted to land massive five-year contract

Aug 12, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is ranked No. 5 overall, which is the highest for an MLB position player. Teruaki Sato, from NPB, is the highest-ranked position player, coming in at No. 3. All the other players ahead of Arozarena are pitchers.

Listed as one of the best fits for the slugging left fielder, it will not be cheap to bring Arozarena in. Bowden has predicted that he will sign a five-year, $124 million contract this offseason, with his price skyrocketing because of the lack of other options.

“Arozarena should benefit from the shortage of right-handed power in the sport and could end up the most overpaid free agent this offseason,” Bowden wrote.

"I think there's a little bit of DK Metcalf in Randy Arozarena"



- @Lyle_Goldstein of the @MarineLayerPod talks about #Mariners free agents and more on the Ultimate Seattle Sports Show#usss #seattle #mlb pic.twitter.com/sW70ObsgkC — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) October 27, 2026

That projection is $24.8 million annually, which would put him around No. 10 amongst outfielders in AAV in MLB. Certainly a steep price, but one that he has put himself in position for with some stellar play on the field.

The massive payday coming his way is certainly warranted. He led the AL with 113 runs scored in 2026, which was a career-high. As were the 161 hits and 148 OPS+ that he produced. His impact was immense, producing a single-season best 5.7 bWAR as well.

With some money coming off the books and a glaring need in the outfield, Arozarena is a great fit for Philadelphia in free agency. They are going to have to beat out several teams for his services, but it is about time the franchise puts real assets into the outfield and not just seek out one-year stopgaps.

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