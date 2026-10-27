Phillies Must Make a Decision on Alec Bohm, Here's What They Should Do

The Philadelphia Phillies have a big offseason ahead of them and some key decisions to make.

Coming off a disappointing exit from the postseason, the Phillies are entering the offseason with some needs to address and some questions to answer. This is a franchise that has been very successful starting in 2022 when they made the World Series, but has since started to struggle when it comes to performing in October.

There have been multiple reasons for some of their exits from the playoffs, but it has usually been the bullpen and the offense that have let them down. This year has been no different, with both of these areas being an issue for them during the regular season, especially down the stretch.

However, while the team will certainly be looking to make some upgrades, they will also have to make some decisions on their current players. There has been talk about shaking things up, and what that means will be interesting to see.

One of the biggest decisions that the team will have to make is regarding their former All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm. After an up-and-down year, the slugger will be set to hit free agency.

Phillies Should Let Bohm Go

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the slugger was a very effective player for the team after the slow start, inconsistencies have been an issue, and multiple times over the last several years it has appeared like he wasn’t going to be with the team.

Due to the strong second half, especially the ability to play either first base or third base, there should be a decent market for Bohm, and likely one that will result in him getting a multi-year deal.

For Philadelphia, they are a team that has a massive payroll slated for the upcoming season and is looking for some ways to save money, so they can invest in other needs would be ideal.

If they do let Bohm leave in free agency, the logical solution to replace him would be Aidan Miller. The talented infielder has performed well since a back injury cost him most of the 2026 season, and the hope is that he will be a major factor in the big leagues this coming campaign.

While it would make sense to add some veteran insurance as well if they let Bohm go, Miller is a strong option to replace him.

Overall, with some more pressing needs to fix in the bullpen and the outfield, funds would be better allocated in those areas and to then let their top prospect in Miller take over at the hot corner.