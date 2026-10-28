Phillies Rightfully Listed as Fit for Free Agent Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies have several needs to address this offseason, including multiple spots in their lineup.

In 2026, the team’s offense did not live up to expectations. They struggled to consistently get on base, and multiple players had underwhelming campaigns. Shortstop Trea Turner and catcher J.T. Realmuto both had career-worst seasons. In the outfield, the Phillies struggled as a collective, producing at their least productive level in years.

Looking to build the supporting cast up around first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and infielder Bryson Stott, the only three above-average performers in the lineup, Dave Dombrowski certainly has his work cut out for him.

This free agency class isn’t the deepest, and the Phillies have two key contributors, Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez, who are free agents themselves. However, there is one free agent slugger who would be a great fit for the team: Randy Arozarena.

Phillies are amongst best fits for Randy Arozarena

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently put together a list of the 40 best free agents available this winter. Arozarena is the highest-ranked MLB position player, coming in at No. 5 overall; Teruaki Sato, the international import from the Hanshin Tigers in the NPB, is the highest-ranked position player overall at No. 3.

Given how much right-handed hitting run-producers are coveted around the MLB, it comes as no surprise that Arozarena has several teams listed as the best team fits. Philadelphia is among those squads, but they will have a lot of competition for him, in Bowden’s opinion.

Along with the Phillies, he has listed his former team, the Seattle Mariners, along with their National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, and Cincinnati Reds. There are assuredly other teams that will pursue him given his consistent level of production over the last few seasons and postseason heroics with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2020, he was named the ALCS MVP, and in 123 postseason plate appearances with the Rays, Arozarena has produced a .349/.423/.716 slash line with 11 home runs.

An All-Star three times, including each of the last two seasons with the Mariners, the veteran outfielder is the most accomplished slugger available in free agency this offseason. He has recorded six consecutive seasons of at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Despite the underwhelming performance of Seattle overall in 2026, Arozarena shined, leading the AL with 113 runs scored. While he won’t help the team’s defensive woes, his impact offensively would more than outweigh that for the Phillies.

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