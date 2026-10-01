J.T. Realmuto Makes History With Game-Ending ABS Challenge

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves competed in a wild and intense game in Game 2 of the Wild Card series at Truist Park, with the Phillies ultimately winning the game by a score of 4-3 in 10 innings.

With Philadelphia on the brink of elimination, back-to-back home runs by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to lead off the eighth inning tied the game at three. Alec Bohm delivered in the clutch with a go-ahead home run with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Phillies a lead they would not relinquish.

Philadelphia took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the 10th inning, as Andrew Painter came on for his third inning of work. He found himself in a jam, allowing a pair of singles in the frame to place runners on first and second with two outs.

Painter was ahead of Dominic Smith 0-2, then painted the inside corner with a 99 mph fastball. The pitch was called a ball by home plate umpire Adam Beck, which prompted both catcher J.T. Realmuto and Painter to simultaneously tap the top of their heads to challenge the pitch.

Phillies won Game 2 on successful ABS challenge

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) catches a foul pop hit by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) (not shown) to end the game during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Automated Ball-Strike Challenge system displayed on the video board, revealing that the pitch was a strike. The call was overturned to end the game, bailing Painter out of a huge jam and keeping the Phillies’ season alive.

This was a historic challenge by Realmuto, as he successfully initiated the first-ever game-ending ABS challenge in postseason history.

Philadelphia became the first team in MLB history to win a postseason game on a successful ABS challenge. The deployment of the Phillies’ last challenge couldn’t have come at a better time, as it sealed one of Philadelphia’s greatest comebacks in postseason history.

Painter praised Realmuto and explained the trust that the team has in the veteran catcher.

"When we can keep those challenges for late in the game, we have all the confidence in the world with J.T. using them, and we always want to reserve one for J.T. behind the plate," Painter said. "So just knowing that if we can keep those late in the game, J.T. knows the situation and knows when it's a good time to challenge, and making sure we save them for the right spot."

LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL ABS PAINTING 🎨 pic.twitter.com/2LtwMPc4J6 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 30, 2026

Painter appeared as if he didn’t realize that the challenge worked in his favor, considering he began walking back to the dugout as the review was happening. Instead, it meant that the game was over rather than just the inning ending.

“A symptom of him being locked in,” Phillies’ pitching coach Caleb Cotham said. “For sure. He was in the moment.”

“It did not look like he knew the game was over,” Realmuto said. “He just wanted to keep going.”

Rather than choosing to celebrate, Painter just had a small smile on his face after making the pitch that perfectly hit the inside corner.

“He just made a perfect pitch,” Realmuto said. “He looked more sure as a strike than I was, to be honest.”

Speaking of the game in general, Realmuto shared what a roller coaster of emotions it was.

“That game was wild,” Realmuto said. “It had every single emotion you can ask for in this game. It was fun to come out on top of that one.”

This is the first postseason with the ABS challenge system, and it’s safe to say this is bringing a new level of strategy to the game. It’s only fitting that such a thrilling game ended with a nail-biting ABS challenge, which obviously went in the Phillies’ favor and helped them seal a crucial Game 2 victory over the Braves.