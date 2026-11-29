While teams around baseball make a flurry of moves ahead of the impending lockout, the Philadelphia Phillies have been suspiciously quiet thus far this offseason.

Despite having several needs on the Major League roster, the only additions the franchise has made have been of the minor league variety. Some of the additions, such as right-handed pitchers Geoff Hartlieb or Max Kranick, could help as swingmen down the line. Catcher Ricardo Olivar’s bat could push him into the mix for the backup job behind J.T. Realmuto as well.

However, no surefire Major League additions have been made, while other teams around the league are making additions to upgrade. One team that is having the kind of offseason Phillies fans wish their club was having is the Toronto Blue Jays.

Their latest addition was a historic one. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $115 million deal with left-handed relief pitcher Adrian Morejon, formerly of the San Diego Padres.

Blue Jays land Adrian Morejon with historic contract

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is the biggest guarantee that has ever been given to a relief pitcher, as Morejon will also receive a $15 million signing bonus. What makes that agreed-upon contract all the more shocking is that he isn’t a closer.

He certainly has the tools to be one, but with only eight career saves on his resume, Morejon has operated as a setup man thus far in his career. With such an emphasis being put on bullpens around the league, teams are loading up on talented arms, as he will join Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers at the back end of their bullpen.

For Philadelphia fans, this one certainly hurts to see. A left-handed relief pitcher was near the top of their offseason wish list, but they haven’t been able to work out a deal with any of the established setup men who hit the market this offseason.

Along with Morejon going to the Blue Jays, the Phillies have also missed out on Alex Vesia, who agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with their rivals, the New York Mets.

Adrian Morejon's deal with the Toronto Blue Jays exemplifies how teams value relievers these days. Morejon is not a closer. He has eight career saves. And he just got $23 million a year to join Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers in the Blue Jays' bullpen. A huge win for both. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2026

Alas, it was reported that Philadelphia wasn’t in on Morejon. Seeing how much money he signed for, that could have certainly scared away the Phillies despite him being only 27 years old currently and one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball the last few seasons, including being named an All-Star in 2025.

With so many other holes on the roster, committing that kind of money to a setup man may not have been in the Phillies’ budget. However, given the fact that they have yet to sign a single player, it is fair for fans to wonder what the plan was beyond Teruaki Sato, who agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Morejon is the second player whom Toronto has signed who would have been a great fit for Philadelphia. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. also agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays.

His combination of speed and power and above-average defense at multiple positions would have been an ideal fit in the Phillies lineup.

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