The Philadelphia Phillies are running out of time to make a move before the potential lockout date and the free agency market is shrinking as a lot of notable players have already been signed.

For a team that is looking to contend once again, they still have a lot of holes to fill and might have to settle for players who were not originally on their radar.

Philadelphia just lost out on Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was one of the biggest names they were potentially looking to sign. Chisholm Jr. signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday evening, and it's a big blow to a team that desperately needs infield help.

The Phillies current projected lineup:



SS Trea Turner

DH Kyle Schwarber

1B Bryce Harper

2B Bryson Stott

3B Aidan Miller

LF Brandon Marsh

RF Derek Hill

C J.T. Realmuto

CF Justin Crawford



Not great. pic.twitter.com/rHAmBOZrof — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) November 27, 2026

Alec Bohm was also signed by the Kansas City Royals and while the signs were pointing at him not returning to Philadephia from the start, the Phillies seem to have not even given Bohm an offer.

The best free agent on the market, superstar left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, is also no longer available. He was signed by their National League East rivals, the New York Mets.

Skubal may not have been the biggest need for the Phillies, since the rotation is currently the team's brightest spot, but it is seen as another example of how Philadelphia has been too quiet to start this offseason.

Plenty of talent is left for Phillies in free agency

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) reacts after a strike against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, there are still some notable names left on the market. Names that the Phillies need to be going after include Ty France, Brandon Lowe, Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki, and Adrian Morejon. All of these options would fill at least one hole for Philadelphia, whether it be for their infield, outfield, or bullpen.

The current lineup does not look to be one that catches the fans' eyes, and some fans have been complaining that general manager Preston Mattingly has been quieter than he ever has, without much of a reason as to why that has been the case.

As it seems more likely each day that a lockout will occur, the majority of teams in the MLB have made improvements to their rosters while they still can. The lockout concerns could be a reason why Philadelphia has not made any moves yet, as they are possibly worried about signing guys that won't even be able to play for them.

However, it's still unknown how long a lockout would go on, meaning the Phillies still must make a move in the next few days in case baseball is still played in 2027.

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