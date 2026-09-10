Phillies Could Be ‘Ultimate Landing Spot’ for Luis Arraez in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies made a bold move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer when they acquired Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

It was a bit of a surprise because he isn’t the kind of player the team was seeking at all. Arraez is a left-handed-hitting infielder, while the team was in the market for a right-handed-hitting outfielder.

In addition, acquiring him meant shaking up the defensive alignment, with Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott moving positions midseason. However, his skill set is exactly what the team needed in the lineup, and the defense has been fine since he was acquired.

Entering play on Sept. 10, the Phillies are 82-64, only three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and 1.5 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the first Wild Card spot in the NL. Arraez is a major reason why, but will he stick around with the franchise long-term?

Are the Phillies the favorites to sign Luis Arraez in free agency?

Sep 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is anyone’s guess how free agency is going to play out this winter. Arraez is set to hit the market, and based on his production this season, he is someone that teams should be lining up for.

He is on pace to make MLB history by winning a fourth batting title with a fourth different franchise. His defense at second base has improved by leaps and bounds, making him an impactful player in more than one facet.

Despite that, there are still some questions about what kind of market Arraez will have. MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote about it in a recent early MLB free agency intel piece.

“Perhaps after consistently being the same productive hitter, Arraez should find himself a worthy market. But even at the trade deadline, teams were almost giving reasons not to acquire him. The Phillies might be his ultimate landing spot, especially if others convince themselves they don't need a consistent .300 hitter with the lowest strikeout rate in baseball,” he wrote.

Phillies would be smart to bring back Luis Arraez long-term

Sep 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after his RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a bit odd how far some people will go to discredit the production that Arraez is providing on the field. Being able to put the ball in play is an underrated skill, one that Philadelphia has reaped the benefits of over the last few weeks.

Having Arraez in the cleanup spot as protection has unlocked a new level of production for Harper. Other teammates are buying in as well, with the Phillies taking a completely new approach at the plate and results being fantastic.

That is a dynamic they would assuredly like to see continue through the remainder of the 2026 season and beyond. Retaining Arraez can certainly help in that regard, and knowing Bryson Stott can play anywhere in the infield after adapting to third base so well will help Philadelphia game plan how to attack their offseason plan and increase the odds of bringing back Arraez.