Phillies Shockingly Not Changing Lineup Against Chris Sale

After facing off for a four-game set at Citizens Bank Park last weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are going to do it again this weekend, this time for a three-game set at Truist Park.

The series is starting the same way that the previous one did. The Phillies are four games behind in the National League East and will be trying to overcome Chris Sale in Game 1 of the set.

If Philadelphia is going to have any chance of chasing down the Braves, they need to win this series, at a minimum. Likely, a sweep will be needed because they have already lost the season-long tiebreaker, which means they have to finish ahead of Atlanta by one full game.

Defeating the Braves three times will be no small task, especially with Sale taking the mound first. He has dominated the Phillies this season, going 3-0 in his three starts against them with a 1.42 ERA in 19 innings with 23 strikeouts.

Phillies rolling with same lineup against Chris Sale

Sep 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia batters have managed a measly .179/.247/.313 slash line against Sale in 73 plate appearances, generating zero offensive production. Those underwhelming numbers are partly what makes the lineup decision by interim manager Don Mattingly for Game 1 such a head-scratcher.

Last week, Sale mowed the Phillies down. Across seven innings of work, he allowed only two earned runs on six hits and one walk to go along with seven strikeouts. Alec Bohm was the only player to do any damage, recording an RBI double and hitting a solo home run.

He remains in the lineup, as he should be, playing first base and batting fifth. But there isn’t a single change being made to the batting order or defensive alignment with Philadelphia getting a fourth crack at Sale this season.

Does Mattingly believe his guys were close to a breakthrough after seeing the talented lefty so many times? Whatever the reasoning may be, he is rolling out the same lineup tonight that faced Sale last week.

Kyle Schwarber is the designated hitter and batting leadoff. Behind him will be Trea Turner, starting at shortstop. Bryce Harper is back in right field after being the designated hitter last time out, moving one step closer to achieving his goal of playing in all 162 games.

Batting cleanup and playing second base is Luis Arraez. Bohm is next, followed by Edmundo Sosa, who is taking over at the hot corner for Bryson Stott. He is one of three left-handed hitting regulars who are on the bench, along with Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford.

They have been replaced by Bryan De La Cruz, who is in left field and batting seventh, while Derek Hill takes over in center field and will round out the lineup, batting ninth. In the No. 8 hole is catcher J.T. Realmuto.

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