Phillies Have the Best 33-Year-Old in Baseball on Their Team

Recently, Will Leitch of MLB.com broke down who he believes is the best overall player in the game at each age. He selected the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber as the best player in the game of baseball who is 33 years old.

While this season’s stats were a factor in the decision, Leitch aimed to choose the best overall player at each position rather than taking into account just one season’s stats alone. Therefore, Schwarber was picked as the game’s best player, who is 33 years old.

Schwarber recently became the first player in all of baseball to hit 40 home runs this season. He has hit 40 home runs in four of his five seasons in Philadelphia, setting a career-high for homers in a season with 56 last in 2025.

His 40th blast from earlier in the week was also the 380th blast of his career, as he continues to creep up on 400 career blasts. In 2026 overall, he is slashing .243/.358/.531 with 81 RBIs, 79 runs scored, 16 doubles, a triple and an .889 OPS to go along with those 40 homers.

Kyle Schwarber has earned title as best 33-year-old

Aug 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only has he been one of the game’s best sluggers over the past couple of years, but he continues to make a strong case to eventually make it to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He has a realistic path to 500 career home runs, and if he stays healthy, that will be a mark he very well could reach. If he continues to be among the league’s best year in and year out and remains consistent as the years go on, the 33-year-old has the potential to make it to Cooperstown someday.

Schwarber is a key reason why the Phillies are currently in possession of a National League Wild Card spot. Philadelphia is sitting in second place, five games back in the National League East with a 75-60 record.

Runner-ups on the list for the best player, who is 33, who came in behind Schwarber, include Bryce Harper of the Phillies, José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These are three elite players who have been among the game’s best for years, yet Schwarber has the edge over Harper, Ramírez and Betts, according to Leitch.

Schwarber being selected as the best 33-year-old player in the game comes as no surprise, considering the career he’s had so far and the trajectory he is currently on. He has been a perennial star in the league for several years and continues to make a potential case for the Hall of Fame.

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