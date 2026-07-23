Phillies Don’t Sound Like They Will Be Acquiring Mike Trout From Angels

There have been many rumors surrounding players the Philadelphia Phillies could or should go after on the trade market before the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

They need pitching help, outfield help and a legitimate right-handed hitting threat, but they also don't have a ton of attractive prospects to offer in a potential trade.

A couple of dream trade targets have been mentioned. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan recently wrote that Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton would be a "dream match" for Philadelphia. However, Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll recently said that the team has "no plans" to trade Buxton and that it is not something they "plan to explore."

Another dream trade prospect that has been mentioned is Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels have the worst record in the American League and have simply been an embarrassment for many years, as they have made the playoffs just once in Trout's 15 previous seasons with them.

Mike Trout unlikely to be traded to Phillies

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But as Jim Bowden noted in a recent article for The Athletic (subscription required), he doesn't see Trout being moved this summer.

"I know many would love to see Mike Trout traded to the Phillies, but based on my conversation with (interim general manager John) Mozeliak, I get the strong impression that that’s not happening, at least during this season," Bowden wrote.

Trout is nearing his 35th birthday and isn't the same player he was several years ago when he was a consistent MVP candidate and won nine Silver Slugger awards in a span of 11 seasons. But in 82 games this year, he has an OPS of .847, 39 runs batted in and 18 home runs. He could serve as the potent right-handed batter Philadelphia needs.

Mike Trout homers on the 15-year anniversary of his MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/6RbrKrV3xv — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2026

MLB commentator Adam Schein recently implored Los Angeles to send Trout to the Phillies and even yelled, "Free Mike Trout!" referring to the organizational ineptitude the future Hall of Famer has had to endure for many years with the Angels.

Perhaps one reason why many people like Schein, including non-Phillies fans, would like to see Trout sent to Philadelphia is that the three-time American League MVP grew up in South Jersey just minutes from Center City. It is rare for a player, especially a future Hall of Famer like Trout, to play for his hometown team.

But Trout has four years left on his contract at about $37.1 million per annum. With the possibility that a salary cap will be instituted just months from now, perhaps that will be something for the Angels (as well as the Phillies) to consider, especially if the Angels decide to hit the proverbial reset button.

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