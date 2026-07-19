Phillies Urged To Make Trade for Angels Star Mike Trout

While the Philadelphia Phillies currently hold a 55-44 record and are actively chasing the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East, their roster needs are pretty well-documented.

While they have decent star power on their pitching staff, they could use one more reliable starting pitcher, and their relief pitching has been lacking. They also need a stud in the outfield, as well as a right-handed threat at the plate. In general, Philadelphia also needs to get younger, since Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are 33 years of age and Zack Wheeler is 36.

There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding the team as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches. Perhaps some people in the City of Brotherly Love have been dreaming of the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout coming to town to augment the Phillies' lineup.

Trout wouldn't do a thing to make the Phillies younger (he will turn 35 on Aug. 7), and he may not be the same player he was several years ago when he was consistently leading Major League Baseball in at least one major offensive statistical category. But he remains a threat at the plate, and yes, the center fielder is right-handed.

Phillies urged to trade for Angels star Mike Trout

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) during the first inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trout has been stuck on perpetually disappointing Angels teams since his MLB debut in 2011. Sports commentator Adam Schein implored the Phillies to trade for Trout, and it isn't just because the three-time American League MVP is originally from South Jersey.

"Mike Trout was in attendance last night (at the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia)," Schein said. "Maybe those rabid fans in Philly would like to see him come back and play close to home.

"... Free Mike Trout!

"... The Angels are the worst. Worst owner in sports, worst owner in baseball, and it's sad. And Mike Trout did something great, and he said he idolizes Derek Jeter, and Jeter stayed with the [New York] Yankees his entire career. So he would be reluctant to give Trout advice, but Jeter does think staying in one place. And I know that Trout thinks that as well.

"I don't think, when you factor in injuries and contract, there's going to be multiple suitors lined up here to trade for Mike Trout. The only exception is Philly. It's got to be Philly.

"... I am praying to the sports gods that Mike Trout gets out. And I want to see him in Philly."

“Free Mike Trout!”@adamschein says there is one team and one team only that Mike Trout should wave his no-trade for.



Watch a new episode of Schein Time here: https://t.co/EFWWL74qKD pic.twitter.com/c4C2V1h9Uw — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 15, 2026

During All-Star festivities, Trout was asked about the possibility of being traded to the Phillies. He said he enjoys being in the city, but that he has a no-trade clause and that "it's ultimately my decision."

Harper had previously entertained the thought of recruiting Trout to Philly back in 2019 when he joined the team, but Trout instead signed a 12-year, $426 million contract to stay in Southern California.

Schein feels that the comment means Trout is considering a move to the Phillies, especially after playing on bad and mediocre teams for so long.

The Angels have made the MLB playoffs just once in Trout's career. He's clearly going to end up enshrined in Cooperstown, and a player with the type of accomplishments he has deserves at least one shot at a World Series championship, right?

Through 79 games this year, Trout has logged 39 runs batted in and 18 home runs, as well as an .862 OPS, and he was named to the All-Star team for the 12th time in his career.

If the Phillies were to call the Angels and try to pry him away, his contract would be a concern. He has four years left at $37.1 million per year, and that could especially become a problem if MLB owners get their way and institute a salary cap once the current collective bargaining agreement ends on Dec. 1.

But the team needs to do something while Harper, Schwarber and Wheeler are still spry enough.

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