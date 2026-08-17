Phillies’ Long-Term Plans for Dave Dombrowski Revealed

There was a lot of pressure on Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, heading into the MLB trade deadline.

Several weaknesses on the roster popped up throughout the season, and it was his last chance to address them for the stretch run of the season. Ultimately, he ended up making four trades, two of which were to upgrade the Major League roster.

In a deal with the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian. From the New York Mets, left-handed pitcher Brooks Raley was acquired.

Fans were left feeling somewhat unfulfilled because only half of the team’s needs were addressed. Dombrowski didn’t land a starting pitcher, and a right-handed-hitting outfielder wasn’t acquired; a left-handed-hitting infielder was.

Phillies want to sign Dave Dombrowski to contract extension

Apr 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski before game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alas, that deadline performance has done nothing to change how ownership views Dombrowski. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the franchise is planning to sign him to an extension this offseason.

“Dave Dombrowski, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations, may be under fire by fans and segments of the Philadelphia media, but his job is not only safe, high-ranking officials say, but he will also receive a contract extension this winter,” Nightengale wrote.

That is a development that may surprise some people, especially with how disappointingly the last few seasons have ended for Philadelphia. After making a run to the World Series in 2022, they have seen their stay in the MLB postseason shorten every subsequent year.

This year, the Phillies are in a battle just to qualify for the field. That has put immense pressure on interim manager Don Mattingly, who is already having to deal with rumors swirling that the franchise wants to replace him with Alex Cora.

Dave Dombrowski has work cut out for him if he stays with Phillies

Nov 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski answers questions from the media during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Anything short of a World Series appearance will seal Mattingly’s fate, as he potentially needs a ring to be brought back on a full-time basis. He certainly doesn’t have the leash Dombrowski does in terms of long-term future.

“Dombrowski is in such good standing with the Phillies and owner John Middleton that when he received his last contract extension in 2022, he wanted a two-year deal. He was offered a four-year deal. They split the difference and Dombrowski received a three-year deal extension through 2027,” Nightingale added.

It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of deal the two sides work out. At this point, it sounds as if it is up to Dombrowski how long he wants to remain in this role, overseeing the front office for the franchise.

Should Dombrowski return, some of the same storylines from recent years will follow him into the offseason: how will he inject some youth into an aging core, can he acquire an outfield upgrade and are there enough arms in the bullpen?

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