Phillies Look To Reverse Brutal Road Trend in Finale Against Mets

There have been many things the Philadelphia Phillies have done right over the last few seasons to maintain their place among the best teams in baseball.

They have a star-studded roster that, outside of a brutal 9-19 stretch to begin the 2026 campaign, has almost always lived up to expectations. Their veterans have carried the team, and in recent weeks, during their historic turnaround, the entire roster has been contributing.

However, since the start of the 2025 season, there has been a troubling trend that the team cannot figure out. Getaway days on road trips have been disastrous for the Phillies.

Knowing that a road trip is coming to an end and you are set to return home is always a difficult situation to succeed in. For Philadelphia, the issue has been their offense disappearing in such situations. It started in 2025 and has unfortunately carried over and worsened in 2026.

Phillies have been very poor in getaway games since 2025

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

There were nine instances of the Phillies ending a road trip and returning home in the first half of the 2025 season. They managed to score only 18 runs in those games, but somehow still had a winning record, going 5-4.

In the second half of the season, there were five such instances. The Phillies scored 20 runs in those games, but 11 of them came in one game against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 17, 2025. And they had a 1-4 record.

This game against the New York Mets will be the seventh instance thus far in 2026. The offensive production has been abysmal, scoring 10 runs in six games. It is made even worse when taking into account that six runs were scored against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 17 in a single contest.

Citi Field has been house of horrors for Phillies

Jun 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after hitting a two run triple against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citi Field. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It should come as no surprise, since they managed to score only four runs in five games, that Philadelphia’s record thus far in getaway games in 2026 is 2-4 with three of those games being shutouts; twice they were on the losing end and once they were on the winning end of a 1-0 game against the Miami Marlins.

When taking into account how much the Phillies have struggled at Citi Field in recent seasons, this certainly sounds like a recipe for disaster. Hopefully, the offense can get off to a strong start against opener Cionel Perez, who Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper all have excellent numbers in their careers.

Losing a series to a reeling Mets squad would be far from ideal, especially with all the positive momentum the team has built over the last few weeks. Philadelphia needs to take advantage of this soft spot in the schedule and continue putting pressure on the Atlanta Braves.

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