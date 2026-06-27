Phillies Receiving Contributions From Everyone on Roster

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing at an incredibly high level, which has them right on the heels of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race.

What has helped them get to this point? Possessing a star-studded roster, production was sometimes tough to find outside of their best players. Early in the season, that was one of the biggest problems.

Too much pressure was on designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Bryce Harper, starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and closer Jhoan Duran. They got the job done consistently, but weren’t always receiving much help from teammates.

That has changed in recent weeks, and the team has flourished.

Phillies receiving incredible contributions from up and down roster

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

“We’re scoring some runs — all different ways,” starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required). “That’s always fun when everybody’s clicking at the same time. That’s what we’ve got to do. We got ourselves in a hole, and we’ve got to come back out of it.”

They have dug out of so many holes this season already. Their 9-19 start had many people writing them off when Rob Thomson was fired. Since that point, playing under interim manager Don Mattingly, there haven’t been many teams playing better.

This past week, in their four-game series with the Washington Nationals, the Phillies showed resilience, digging deep holes in every game and continually climbing out. They trailed by multiple runs in all three games, but never gave up. Every ninth inning during their three straight wins, clutch home runs were provided.

The best part? It wasn’t always Schwarber and Harper that the team relied on. Harper got the last laugh against Nationals fans who heckled him all series when he hit the go-ahead home run on June 25.

On June 23, it was Brandon Marsh who hit a two-run home run to tie the game and Bryson Stott who launched a three-run homer to take the lead. The following day, Derek Hill hit a two-run home run to take the lead in the ninth inning, the first of two straight days of ninth-inning long balls by the backup outfielder.

Yea, good luck with that 🕷️🔥 pic.twitter.com/at9EQI39kc — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 27, 2026

“Schwarb and Harp and those guys,” Mattingly said, “you count on them all the time. You count on Trea, honestly, all the time. We’re going to need contributions all through the lineup. You see clubs that are led by a few guys, but (you’re) not really getting where you need to go unless you have a group of guys having good years.”

Marsh is certainly having the kind of year Mattingly is referring to, looking like a first-time All-Star this year. Alec Bohm and Stott have bounced back from painfully slow starts, helping solidify the middle and bottom third of the batting order.

Trea Turner is showing signs of turning things around at the plate, which will elevate the team to another level as the leadoff hitter. A J.T. Realmuto turnaround, similar to Bohm and Stott, would go a long way as well.

At the midway point, Philadelphia is in a great spot and starting to hit its stride after a brutal start to the 2026 campaign.

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