Phillies Reportedly Interested in Recent Central League MVP

The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that many people will be keeping a close eye on this offseason.

With their core aging, something has to be done to keep their window of contention open. There are going to be some openings in their lineup, with Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez both set to become free agents this winter.

It is easy to envision the Phillies moving on from Bohm, who has struggled mightily in 2026 and someone they have been on the verge of parting ways with previously. When the team thought Bo Bichette was signing this past winter, Bohm would have been on the move. Ahead of the trade deadline this year, he was also shopped around.

If Bohm doesn’t return to the team, there is an opening at third base, which could be filled by a Japanese superstar. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post (subscription required), andH/T Max Ralph of MLB.com, Philadelphia is one of the teams that are showing early interest in Teruaki Sato of the Hanshin Tigers.

Which teams are showing interest in Teruaki Sato with Phillies?

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) poses for a photo after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He could come to the MLB via the posting system that is used by the Nippon Professional Baseball league. Along with the Phillies, the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to him thus far.

It comes as no surprise to see such big-market clubs looking to add the 27-year-old slugger. He doesn’t address Philadelphia’s need for a right-handed hitter, but he would certainly add some much-needed youth and pop to the lineup.

Sato has been crushing the ball in 2026 with 27 home runs through 103 games, producing a 1.026 OPS. That is the encore, thus far, to his breakout 2025 campaign when he launched 40 home runs with 102 RBI en route to being named the MVP of the Central League.

There are always concerns about how power-hitting production will translate coming over to the MLB, but the success of Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami should help ease some of those concerns. Also, Sato’s power certainly could be sustainable. He has hit at least 20 home runs in five out of six seasons in the NPB. However,

His prowess at the plate was on display during the 2026 World Baseball Classic when he went 3-for-10 with a double and three walks while playing for Samurai Japan. A few balls were crushed off the bat, with three of them being recorded at over 100 mph.

Along with his prowess at the plate, he brings versatility on the defensive end. While most of his action has come at the hot corner, with 528 games played at third base, he has been in the outfield for 262 games and has one game at second base.

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