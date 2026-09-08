Phillies Magic Number Improved Heading Into Astros Series

The Philadelphia Phillies rode a roller coaster of emotions during their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

A loss in Game 1 with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound was far from ideal, especially because it prompted a change in the bullpen pecking order, with Orion Kerkering set for a new role. But the team was able to bounce back in Game 2 with a victory to even the series.

Things were great for most of Game 3, with Aaron Nola delivering seven strong innings. Alas, the bullpen woes reared their ugly head again, with Alex McFarlane giving up a game-tying three-run home run to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the eighth and the Braves scratching one run across against Jhoan Duran in the ninth.

That cost the Phillies the season-long tiebreaker. However, they were able to bounce back in Game 4, salvaging a split behind the heroics of starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in a 1-0 victory.

What is Phillies Magic Number after beating Braves?

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) is doused with water by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) after his complete game two-hit shutout against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Philadelphia’s deficit in the National League East remains the same as it was when the four-game series began, their Magic Number has improved along the way. Heading into their series with the Houston Astros, following Monday afternoon’s win, the Phillies’ Magic Number is now 14.

As shared by Sports Magic Numbers, Philadelphia’s odds of making the postseason are 97.1%, moving in the right direction in that regard. They still have a 5.8% chance of winning the NL East and a 91.4% chance of being a Wild Card team.

That Magic Number could drop by one more depending on how results around the league pan out. Phillies fans should be rooting for the Kansas City Royals, who are facing the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Washington Nationals, who take on the San Diego Padres.

Phillies' Magic Number can improve with some help

Sep 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) is congragulated after scoring on a single hit by outfielder Daylen Lile (4) against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Royals or Nationals win, the Magic Number will drop by one. At the time this piece was submitted, Kansas City and the Diamondbacks were tied 0-0 in the sixth inning, while the Nationals and Padres first pitch still hadn’t occurred.

While it won’t impact their Magic Number, Philadelphia fans are also going to be keeping a close eye on the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies are jostling with them for positioning in the NL Wild Card race for the No. 1 spot.

Getting help from other teams is certainly nice, but ultimately, Philadelphia has to handle its business on the field. As long as they continue winning games, that Magic Number will keep dwindling, and they will move closer and closer to securing a spot in the postseason.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!