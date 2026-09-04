Phillies Keys to Victory in Must-Win Series With Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into a make-or-break part of their schedule with a golden opportunity to catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.

Four games behind their rivals, the Phillies are hosting the Braves for a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park this weekend that will go a long way in determining how their regular season will end.

With five losses in six games against Atlanta already this season, Philadelphia needs to win at least three of these games to have a realistic shot at chasing them down. A three-game series in Atlanta awaits next weekend.

Before getting to that set of games, let’s take a look at keys to victory for the Phillies in this four-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

3. Bullpen bridge to Jhoan Duran

Aug 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts after getting final out during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia has as good a closer as any team with Jhoan Duran at the back end of the bullpen. Getting the ball to him, however, has been a struggle at times. In six August appearances, Orion Kerkering gave up at least one run; in four of them, they were earned. Jonathan Bowlan, who has been excellent overall, has been scored upon in two out of his last three outings.

Brooks Raley, acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the deadline, has had his moments of dominance but has already given up as many home runs with the Phillies as he did with the Mets: two.

Maybe Philadelphia has to take a page out of the Braves’ book and unleash Alex McFarlane in some higher-leverage situations; it has worked for them with Didier Fuentes. He has emerged with Robert Suarez sidelined.

2. Continue to limit Ronald Acuna Jr.

Aug 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When healthy, Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most dynamic and productive players in baseball in every facet of the game. However, he hasn’t had his prototypical campaign in 2026, dealing with injuries and rough stretches.

One area he has struggled is hitting the four-seam fastball, an offering he normally crushes. As shared by Jesus Cano of The Athletic (subscription required), “One year after hitting .269 and slugging .558 against those pitches, he is hitting .135 and slugging .192.”

The Phillies’ pitching staff needs to do everything it can to ensure Acuna is held in check because he is good enough to turn this series on his own.

1. Hitting left-handed pitching

Apr 26, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a weakness for Philadelphia all season: hitting left-handed pitching. In this series, they are going to face off against southpaws in the first two games, with Chris Sale pitching the opener and Martin Perez following him.

Both dominated the Phillies earlier in the year. Perez threw six shutout innings on April 17, and Sale worked seven innings, allowing one run with seven strikeouts the next day. On April 26, it was Sale on the mound again, and he threw six shutout innings in a 6-2 Atlanta win.

Philadelphia is a completely different team now than at the end of August. They have shown a new approach at the plate and are better equipped to face left-handed pitching. There is no better time than now to prove they have turned things around in that regard.