Phillies Make MLB History With Late Game Heroics Against Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies won three out of four games in their series against the Washington Nationals, putting some distance between themselves in the standings.

After an abysmal 9-19 start, digging a massive hole behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings, the Phillies have caught fire. Winning three against another division rival certainly helped, but Philadelphia didn’t make things easy.

They trailed by multiple runs at some point in all four games. In Game 1, they were unable to overcome the deficit, losing 4-1. In the final three games, they were able to come away victorious, mounting late-game comebacks, taking full advantage of meltdowns by the Nationals' bullpen.

Those meltdowns led to the Phillies making some incredible MLB history. As shared by Sarah Langs on X, Philadelphia is the first team to ever hit go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning of three consecutive games.

Phillies make MLB history with streak of late-game home runs

This is the second bit of MLB history the team has made with its late-game comebacks. They are also the first team to face two outs, no one on, and down to their final strike in the ninth inning to come back and win in back-to-back games.

In the first game of this streak, it was Trea Turner who singled with two strikes against him with two outs. Brandon Marsh, who was in the No. 2 spot in place of designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who was sidelined, hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

A few batters later, it was Bryson Stott who launched a three-run home run to give the Phillies a lead in what ended up being a 14-9 victory.

In Game 2, Schwarber pinch hit for Edmundo Sosa and drew a walk with the team down to two outs and two strikes. The next batter was Derek Hill, who was called upon off the bench as well, and he hit a go-ahead two-run home run.

The Phillies are the first team in MLB history to hit a go-ahead HR in the ninth inning of three consecutive games



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h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/nctmUd3qqT — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 26, 2026

In the finale of the series, Philadelphia ended up scoring five runs to complete the comeback. Getting the party started was none other than Bryce Harper, who launched an opposite-field home run to give the team a two-run lead.

J.T. Realmuto would hit an RBI double before Hill put the finishing touches on with a two-run homer, his second consecutive night with a long ball in the ninth inning.

It was an encouraging sight for the Phillies that so many players stepped up in clutch moments to turn what could have been a disastrous series into a very successful one.

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