Phillies Late Game Heroics Against Nationals Is Season Defining Moment

The Philadelphia Phillies started a four-game series with the Washington Nationals that was more important than anyone would have guessed coming into the season.

On June 23, both teams were above the .500 mark when the National League East rivals started the four-game set. The Nationals came out on top, 4-1, setting the tone in a very important series.

In Game 2, it looked as if Washington was going to take two in a row. After J.T. Realmuto came up with a clutch double in the top of the eighth inning to give the Phillies a 6-5 lead, Jorbit Vivas took Orion Kerkerking deep in the bottom of the eighth to put the Nationals ahead 8-6.

All hope looked lost when Edmundo Sosa and Justin Crawford both struck out to start the inning. Trea Turner was facing a similar predicament with two strikes against him, but he kept the game alive with a single.

Phillies had 0.1% chance of beating Nationals

That started a landslide of production from the Philadelphia lineup in what could easily be a defining moment of the year for the franchise.

With Kyle Schwarber being a late scratch from the lineup, it was outfielder Brandon Marsh batting second, and he did his left Schwarber impersonation, launching a two-run home run to tie the game.

Next up was Bryce Harper, who kept the line moving with a single. Because of changes made by interim manager Don Mattingly, Kerkering was in the lineup after Sosa was moved from designated hitter to third base.

Just really wanted the win 🤷‍♂️



Just Ingredients x #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/pt8bEv6fNK — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 24, 2026

In place of Kerkering, Derek Hill was called upon as a pinch hitter, and he came up clutch off the bench, hitting a single. The biggest blow came next, with Bryson Stott hitting the second home run of the inning for the Phillies, giving them an 11-8 lead.

After Realmuto walked, Washington pitcher Brad Lord was removed from the game in favor of Paxton Schultz. However, that didn’t slow down the Philadelphia bats.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. would single off Schultz, putting two men on base for Sosa. He made up for his start to the inning, hitting a double that scored both his teammates. Crawford also avoided the dreaded two outs in one inning, drawing a walk.

Turner was up for the second time and delivered again, hitting another single that scored Sosa for the eighth run of the inning. Schultz got Marsh to strike out swinging, but the damage was already done.

The Philadelphia Phillies were down 8-6 in the ninth with nobody on base and 2 outs and 2 strikes and then....



⚾️ single

⚾️ home run

⚾️ single

⚾️ single

⚾️ home run

⚾️ walk

⚾️ single

⚾️ double

⚾️ walk

⚾️ single



to make it 14-8.... 😮 pic.twitter.com/1BxbcXzPTe — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 24, 2026

Luis Garcia would hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to make the final score 14-9 in what was a wild final two innings. Out of the 23 runs scored in the game, 15 came in the eighth and ninth innings, with Philadelphia scoring all but two in the final three frames.

Just like the managerial change, that comeback can be pinpointed as a turning point and defining moment of the season. It was a massive win to avoid losing the first two games of a four-game set against a division rival that is right behind them in the standings.

There is now a 2.5-game gap between the teams entering play on June 24 instead of a half-game difference.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!