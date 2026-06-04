Phillies May Report Card: Pitching Shines, Offense Struggles

With May in the books, the Philadelphia Phillies should be pleased with how the team performed.

Coming off a terrible start to the season, the Phillies were able to get back over the .500 mark last month. Considering they were 10 games under .500 in April, this is a remarkable accomplishment and shows that the team was one of the best in baseball during the month of May.

While it might not have been a perfect month for the team, it was one that they needed. Philadelphia came into the season with high expectations for its veteran team. The slow start was very concerning, but they have been able to get back on track. Furthermore, while there is still work to be done, they should be pleased with how they performed. Here are some team grades for Philadelphia in May.

Starting Rotation: A-

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Led by Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler, the starting rotation for the Phillies was fantastic in May. Sanchez had one of the best months of all time, not allowing a run in five starts. The star southpaw overshadowed what was a really good month for Wheeler as well, who had a 2.09 ERA. What brought the grade down a bit for Philadelphia was the performance of Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola. Both pitchers had an ERA over 5.00. While it might not have been a perfect month for the group, it was a really good one.

Bullpen Grade: A

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The talented trio in the back end of the bullpen for the Phillies was really impressive in May. Jhoan Duran, Brad Keller, and Orion Kerkering all had really strong months. Of the three, it was Duran who led the way with a 1.64 ERA. The star closer continues to be a great addition for the Phillies, and when they put the ball in his hand, he gets the job done.

Hitting Grade: C-

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | William Liang-Imagn Images

One of the clear issues for the Phillies this season and in the month of May has been their lineup. Last month, they totaled a .668 OPS, which ranked 22nd in the majors. While players like Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper are having good years, the rest of the unit is lacking. It was good to see Alec Bohm get going and have a strong month, but this is a team that will need to address the offense before the trade deadline.