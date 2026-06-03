Phillies Wisely Predicted to Seek Help in Key Area Before Trade Deadline

Following a strong West Coast trip in which the Philadelphia Phillies were able to go (4-2), they are now back at home and seeking to build momentum. However, while the team is playing well, they do have some areas of need to address.

It is no secret that it was a terrible start to the season for the Phillies. This was a team that came into the year with high expectations once again, but they looked lost at the beginning of the campaign.

The decision to fire their manager, Rob Thomson, at the time has proven to be the right move. Don Mattingly has done a very good job since taking over, and getting the team over the .500 mark in June is a great accomplishment following how poor a start to the season it was.

While things have gotten better, there are still areas for Philadelphia to work on improving. Offensive production has been a hot topic all year, and the Phillies need to improve in this area if they are going to be a true contender.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what the Phillies might do at the trade deadline. He wisely predicted that they would land the best outfielder or outfielders available.

Phillies Should Seek Upgrades

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When looking at the roster for the Phillies and who is struggling, there are a few different areas that they should be seeking some upgrades for. However, with Alec Bohm and Trea Turner both showing at least some signs of improvement and Bohm coming off a good month, the outfield is where they will likely look.

While Brandon Marsh is having a career year, both Justin Crawford and Adolis Garcia are struggling. Crawford is a highly regarded young player in the system, but the early results offensively have not been good. Furthermore, Garcia was signed this winter to help be the answer for the team in right field.

As the trade deadline gets closer, players will start to become available, and the Phillies really need to target the best outfielders that they can. This is a team that has a lot of veteran talent and is built to win now. However, with a glaring hole offensively, really at two spots, they need to add at least one player.

With the pitching staff looking great, Philadelphia must leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding some help for their outfield this summer.