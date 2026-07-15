Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez Struggles in 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a great first half of the season overall after a terrible start. On Tuesday, they were well-represented in the All-Star Game.

With one of the best records in the National League, it has been a fantastic turnaround for the Phillies. This was a team that was 10 games under the .500 mark at one point, but are now a playoff contender.

A major reason why the team has been able to figure things out has been because of their stars. Even with Zack Wheeler not being named an All-Star and later refusing a late invitation, Philadelphia had three hitters and three pitchers make the team.

In the lineup, it was Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Brandon Marsh getting the nods. Harper and Schwarber both put on a show in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, with Schwarber coming up just short against Jordan Walker.

On Tuesday, it was both Schwarber and Marsh getting the starting nods for the NL. Furthermore, on the mound to start the game was Cristopher Sanchez. The talented southpaw has been great this season, and his getting the starting nod was certainly deserved.

There is undoubtedly a ton of pressure when it comes to starting the All-Star Game, and that pressure is only amplified with it being a home game.

Sanchez Struggles in All-Star Game

A night 250 years in the making, ENJOY IT PHILLY! pic.twitter.com/yUQT1zuLXa — Citizens Bank Park (@PhilliesCBP) July 15, 2026

Facing off against Mike Trout in a bit of a homecoming for himself, the former AL MVP has been healthy this year and is playing great. However, Sanchez spoiled his return to Philadelphia with a strikeout.

Next up against the star southpaw was potentially the best hitter in baseball this year, Yordan Alvarez. Despite it being a lefty-lefty matchup, Alvarez was able to secure a base hit up the middle.

Following Alvarez and batting in the three-hole was Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers. The talented catcher was able to work a walk on four consecutive balls from Sanchez, who lost the strike zone a bit during the at-bat.

One of the most exciting young players in baseball was up next with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays batting cleanup. Sanchez was able to get the talented slugger off balance, and he ended up hitting a big hopper back to the mound.

With the ultra-talented Bobby Witt Jr. batting fifth with a couple of runners in scoring position following the ground out by Caminero, he was able to work a walk.

New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger came up with the bases loaded and a chance to break this game open early. The slugger from the Yankees was able to get a two-hit RBI single and knocked in two runs to set the tone.

Bellinger’s teammate Ben Rice was able to follow it up with another RBI single up the middle to make it 3-0 in the first inning. With three runs in, Sanchez was able to strike out Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers.

Overall, it was not a good outing for Sanchez on Tuesday night. While he certinaly deserved to be the starter, he hasn't been super sharp of late and that seemingly carried over into this game.