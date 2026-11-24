The Philadelphia Phillies have not gotten off to a great start so far in free agency, and the team is starting to see some ideal targets come off the board.

Following the New York Mets signing Tarik Skubal, other pieces are starting to come off the board now. Skubal was undoubtedly the top prize in free agency this winter, and while the Mets handed him a massive contract that will be tough to live up to, he will certainly make the team better.

Furthermore, with Skubal being signed, it has seemingly set off a bit of a domino effect, with free agency starting to heat up a bit. For the Phillies, they recently saw one of their top fits in Teruaki Sato sign with the Chicago Cubs.

Sato was the caliber of slugger that could have helped change the lineup in a major way for the team and would have filled a position of need. The top needs for the team coming into the winter have been to improve their outfield and also their bullpen. However, another area of need was to improve their infield depth.

One option who made a lot of sense for them was free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. Unfortunately, he has signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Kim Would Have Been a Great Utility Piece

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) runs the bases against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Phillies have bigger and more pressing needs than infield depth, Kim was a player who made a lot of sense for them. Due to the struggles of Trea Turner last year, both defensively and offensively, what he is going to bring to the team in 2027 is a major unknown.

Philadelphia is going to give him a chance to prove he can be the starting shortstop from a defensive standpoint, but adding some depth behind him made sense.

Kim has battled with some injuries the last couple of years that have limited him, but when healthy, he is a really good defender and can play multiple positions. Offensively, he isn’t bad either, and this would have been a nice addition for the team.

This offseason has not gotten off to a good start with the team missing out on Sato already. Now, while Kim wouldn’t have been the same type of impact player, he could have been a useful one. Depth is important over the course of the long season, and the Phillies have missed on an ideal target.