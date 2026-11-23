With free agency and the offseason starting to heat up, the Philadelphia Phillies will be a team to keep an eye on with some pressing needs to address.

On Sunday, the big fish in free agency signed, and for the Phillies, they saw him land in their division. The New York Mets were able to sign Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal, setting a new bar for pitching contracts.

With the Mets missing the playoffs for the last two years and not having an ace of the staff, Steve Cohen clearly did whatever it took to get a deal done for Skubal. While it might be impossible for him to live up to this contract, if the Mets are able to win a World Series with him as the ace of the staff, it will all be worth it.

For the Phillies, it will be interesting to see what their response to the Skubal signing will be. Philadelphia does make sense for a number of free agents, and they are seen as a front-runner to land one of them.

Phillies Wisely Seen as a Front-Runner for Teruaki Sato

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Mark Feinsand, the Phillies are one of the front-runners along with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. For the Yankees, their pursuit of Sato is a bit surprising considering all of the outfielders that they have. Sato is considered to be an outfielder by many when he comes over, but perhaps New York views him as a potential option at third base.

For the Blue Jays, they were one of the biggest disappointments during the 2026 campaign. Toronto was nearly able to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, but they missed the playoffs last year despite spending a lot of money in the offseason to improve.

These two teams will be stiff competition for the Phillies for Sato, but there is no doubt that Philadelphia could use a slugger like him in their outfield.

Even though they have struggled with some early postseason exits in recent years, this is still a team with a lot of good things in place. Adding Sato would not only accomplish their goal of improving the lineup, but he is a young free agent in his prime.

Philadelphia does have an aging core, and signing another player in their 30s to a multi-year deal isn’t going to help them in the future. While if he were a right-handed slugger, he would really be a slam dunk, Sato makes more and more sense for the Phillies.