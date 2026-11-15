Phillies Missing Out on Free Agent Tim Hill Leaves Void in Bullpen Still

With the offseason underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, recent reports are that they have missed out on a player who would have been a good addition for the team this winter.

Coming off another early exit in the playoffs, the Phillies are back to the drawing board, once again trying to figure out how to get this team to where they want it to be.

Overall, Philadelphia is an aging group, but one that still has a lot of talent. They were able to overcome a dreadful start to the season and still made the playoffs despite being 10 games under .500 at one point. However, with the team not being able to set their rotation properly and making the playoffs on the final day of the season, they were eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Round.

The loss in the postseason once again highlighted some of the areas of concern for the team, one of which being the bullpen. Improving in this area will be key for the team; landing talent is never easy.

One pitcher who would have been a great addition for the Phillies this winter was left-hander Tim Hill. However, with reports that he is off the market, Philadelphia will have to look elsewhere for help.

Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2026

Hill Would Have Been a Great Addition

Sep 5, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Tim Hill (41) celebrates with catcher Austin Wells (28) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at some of the needs for the Phillies, certainly one of the most pressing is a left-hander out of the bullpen. This is a group that needs bullpen help as a whole, and certainly a good southpaw.

Last year with the Yankees, Hill was a very effective pitcher, especially against left-handed hitters. Opposing southpaws had an OPS just over .600 against Hill, and he did an excellent job getting these guys out.

For the Phillies, if they are going to become a true World Series contender in 2027, the team is going to need to have their bullpen be better. There are some good things in place with a foundational piece in Jhoan Duran as their closer. Furthermore, right-handers Alex McFarlane and Jonathan Bowlan also should be in the mix for important roles. However, more talent is needed, and especially a left-hander.

Options to fill this need will go quickly, and Hill went for a very affordable deal. Returning to the Yankees does make sense for him based on the success that he has had in New York, along with the team being a perennial contender. However, him signing their will have the Phillies remain in search of some help.