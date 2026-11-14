Yankees Free Agent Reliever Makes Sense for Phillies to Pursue

The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason, and while things have been mostly quiet so far, that could change soon with the General Manager Meetings wrapping up.

With the expected lockout set to begin soon, the next couple of weeks leading up to that figure to be busy. For the Phillies, they were a playoff team for the fifth straight year in 2026, but for the third year in a row were eliminated early on.

Now, with a group that is getting a bit older, the team will once again be trying to address some of their needs in the offseason. Philadelphia has had struggles with getting offensive production from their outfield the last several years, and their middle relief has also had some issues.

Both of these areas came back to hurt the team in the postseason, and upgrades that they have tried the last couple of years have mostly not gotten the job done. One area that they have to try to improve this offseason once again is their bullpen.

The Phillies have a great closer in Jhoan Duran, but getting him the ball at times has been an issue. Furthermore, while middle relief as a whole has had some issues, having an effective left-hander has also been a problem. One pitcher who could make a lot of sense for the Phillies in free agency is veteran Tim Hill.

Hill Would Fill Need

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tim Hill (41) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Hill might not be the flashiest of names in free agency, he is one who could be a savvy addition for a team. For Philadelphia, he would help strengthen a bullpen that needs to improve and is also a left-hander that can help neutralize batters on that side of the plate.

Last year with the New York Yankees, Hill totaled a 5-2 record, 4.60 ERA, and 25 strikeouts in 58.2 innings pitched. The 36-year-old is not a big strikeout guy, but his delivery makes things challenging for opposing hitters.

Against left-handed batters, the numbers for Hill last year were really strong. Opposing southpaws slashed .213/.265/.346. With an OPS just over .600, Hill did a really nice job against left-handers.

Due to his age, he could be a bit more of an affordable option for the Phillies, but also one that could solve a major need. Hill might not be the flashiest of names, but he has been a good pitcher on a playoff team and wouldn’t be phased by a big moment.