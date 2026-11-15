Phillies Pursuing Free Agent Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga Makes Sense

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet start to the offseason so far, but things can change quickly, and there are some clear needs for the team.

With the general manager meetings wrapping up and the lockout looming, it figures to be a crazy couple of weeks heading into December. For Philadelphia, they will be trying to improve once again this winter and help revamp things.

The Phillies have been a very successful team over the last five years, but with high expectations and a high payroll, the team wants to be back in the World Series. Unfortunately, this year showed that they really weren’t a true contender with some of the elite teams in the National League, and there is work to do.

While the Phillies do have needs, they also have some good things in place. Philadelphia will enter 2027 with one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and they have some star power with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in their lineup. However, they need to find ways to support this group. One area that should be a focus is the bullpen.

Recently, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported that the Phillies were among the teams interested in signing Jonathan Loaisiga.

Phillies Pursuing Loáisiga Makes Sense

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of Philadelphia’s struggles in October have been because of some of the issues of their bullpen. The Phillies went out in the summer of 2025 and made a big trade with the Minnesota Twins to get closer Jhoan Duran. The right-hander has been everything Philadelphia could have asked for in the role, but getting him the ball with the lead hasn’t always been the easiest thing.

In 2026, especially in September and down the stretch, the Phillies' bullpen really let them down. This is a group that could likely add multiple arms, and Loaisiga makes a lot of sense.

The right-hander pitched very well for Arizona in 2026, totaling a 7-3 record and 2.42 ERA. That is the type of production that the Phillies are looking for in their bullpen, and he could help be a high-leverage option to get the ball to Duran.

While there will be other suitors for the 32-year-old, the Phillies are still a contender and should be able to sell him on being part of a good team. For a Philadelphia squad that desperately needs some bullpen help, he would be a strong option.