Things have not developed quickly for the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason, which has left fans starting to get restless.

While not every need has to be addressed ahead of Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, after which the owners could lock out the players, fans would love to start to see some movement on the roster improvement front. While the Phillies haven’t made any moves, other teams have.

Their National League East rivals, the New York Mets, signed ace Tarik Skubal and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The Chicago Cubs, one of the teams that did battle with Philadelphia for an NL Wild Card spot, signed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and beat out the Phillies for Teruaki Sato.

With Sato off the board, attention has shifted to the next two best free agents available this offseason: outfielders Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners and Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs. In a bit of a surprising twist, MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network has revealed that Philadelphia is part of a “Big Three” that is in play for both veteran outfielders.

Phillies competing with Blue Jays, Padres for outfield free agents

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a single in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies are reportedly doing battle with the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres, with all three teams making a push to sign both sluggers.

Philadelphia has a massive need in the middle of their lineup for a power hitter. If that player is right-handed and an outfielder, it would be an ideal situation. Arozarena and Suzuki would both fit that mold.

However, to land either player, the Phillies might have to overpay to convince them to come to Philadelphia compared to other situations. There are reports that Suzuki wants to go to the West Coast, which would be a challenge for the Phillies to overcome compared to the Padres.

Philadelphia also has zero history of bringing in Japanese players. The Blue Jays trump them in that regard, with two Japanese stars already on the roster, signing Kazuma Okamoto last offseason and bringing in Kaima Taira in free agency this year.

Interestingly, Morosi said those three teams are interested in adding both Arozarena and Suzuki because of how expensive that would be. Not only would the teams have to hand out a lucrative long-term contract, but they would be subject to qualifying offer penalties, which are draft picks and international pool money.

Out of the two, Suzuki would seemingly be the better fit for the Phillies. He is a better defensive player, an area Philadelphia has to improve in, and has been a more consistent power threat. Arozarena brings an excellent blend of power and speed, but his game looks like one that will age more gracefully.

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