It is no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for help in the outfield this offseason from outside of the organization.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was blunt when assessing the team’s current situation in the grass. He does not believe there is a player within the organization who can fill the needs they are looking to address, which has them looking elsewhere.

They need at least one player who is capable of playing every day and a possible platoon partner for Justin Crawford and Brandon Marsh, who are both left-handed hitters. Marsh has been involved in some trade rumors himself, which would create another opening on the outfield depth chart.

Luckily for the Phillies, right-handed hitting outfielders sit near the top of this year’s free agent list, with Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners and Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs. While not right-handed hitters, Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, a trade candidate, and Teruaki Sato, a Japanese star, would also help Philadelphia.

At least 4 teams joining Phillies in search for outfield help

Apr 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) in the dugout before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not good for the Phillies is that other teams are targeting the same players considered to be at the top of the market. As shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), there are at least four other teams that are focused on outfield help, with Arozarena, Suzuki, Duran and Sato on their lists.

“The Phillies, Orioles, Blue Jays, Royals and Mariners are focusing on outfield help, with some combination of Suzuki, Randy Arozarena, Duran and Sato all on their “kick the tires” lists,” Bowden wrote.

Out of those clubs, the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays are the ones Philadelphia should be most worried about. They are in a different class of spending when it comes to free agents than the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners; there is even a difference between the AL East rivals.

The Orioles made a splash last offseason by signing first baseman Pete Alonso and trading for Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays. But that pales in comparison to the spending spree the Blue Jays went on, signing starting pitcher Dylan Cease the offseason after spending on Anthony Santander and signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive extension.

Royals, Mariners, Orioles and Blue Jays create competition for Phillies

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals and Mariners are likely more of a threat to Philadelphia on the trade market. They actually came together on a blockbuster deal already, centered around Maikel Franco heading to Seattle and Bryce Miller going to Kansas City, swapping from areas of strength for both franchises to address weaknesses.

The Phillies have to come away with at least one of those aforementioned outfield targets. If they land two of them, even better. Acquiring Duran from the Red Sox would likely spell the end of Marsh in Philadelphia, as the Phillies certainly do not need three left-handed hitting outfielders.

Sato should be the No. 1 target for the franchise because of his youth compared to the other free agents, and he isn’t tied to a qualifying offer. Duran has shown plenty of upside, but his projected arbitration salary is costly, north of $11 million, which has him viewed as a non-tender candidate ahead of the Nov. 20 deadline.

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