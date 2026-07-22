Phillies Newest Lineup Addition Set for Team Debut Against Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the search for a right-handed hitter who can help balance out their lineup and perform against left-handed pitching.

Ideally, that bat will come in the form of an outfielder. Not only has that been a weakness for the team all season, but a major void on the roster was also created when Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both suffered season-ending injuries within days of each other.

The Phillies have been looking to address that need since, with Derek Hill, acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade, and one of their top prospects, Gabriel Rincones Jr. Hill has done well in the role, while the youngster has struggled.

As a result, Philadelphia shook things up in the middle of its series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bryan De La Cruz was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, with catcher Garrett Stubbs going on the injured list.

Bryan De La Cruz ready for Phillies debut

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (41) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the right-handed-hitting veteran outfielder is going to get his chance to prove himself with the Phillies. De La Cruz is in the lineup for the rubber match against the Dodgers, playing right field and batting seventh.

The 29-year-old has earned this opportunity by producing a .269/.358/.448 slash line with Lehigh Valley this season in 356 plate appearances. The.267/.311/.386 slash line against southpaws in the Big Leagues, while not otherworldly, would present an upgrade for Philadelphia.

They are hoping he can help fill that need for a right-handed bat, making one less thing for Dave Dombrowski to acquire ahead of the trade deadline.

With a left-handed starter, Eric Lauer, taking the mound for Los Angeles, Mattingly has adjusted his lineup accordingly. Hill is playing center field and batting sixth, with Edmundo Sosa, another right-handed hitter, batting fifth and playing left field.

That means All-Star starter Brandon Marsh is getting a night off against a southpaw as he is mired in a slump. The top of the lineup otherwise reads similarly to how it has been all season long.

Leading off and playing shortstop is Trea Turner, who is starting to heat up for the team. Kyle Schwarber is the designated hitter batting second. Playing first base and batting third is Bryce Harper, while Alec Bohm is in the cleanup spot and playing third base.

After Sosa, Hill and De La Cruz, Bryson Stott is batting eighth and playing second base. Rounding out the lineup is Rafael Marchan, who is catching in place of J.T. Realmuto.

On the mound is Aaron Nola, who will be looking to become the first pitcher not named Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo to start in a victory since June 23.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!