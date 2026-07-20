Phillies Need To Make Move To Address Backend Rotation Woes

The Philadelphia Phillies have a few weaknesses on their roster that Dave Dombrowski is going to do his best to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

A real argument can be made about which weakness is the most pressing. The team has needed right-handed hitting help, ideally in the form of an outfielder, virtually all season. Most recently, the bullpen has become a concern with Brad Keller suffering a UCL injury.

However, the backend of the starting rotation has a strong case as the need to be addressed the most. If the Phillies can find a productive innings eater to anchor the backend of the rotation, it would help take pressure off the bullpen as well.

This has been an area of weakness all season, with the No. 5 spot specifically being a void the team has constantly had to try and overcome. No matter who the ball has been given to, they have struggled mightily.

Phillies No. 5 spot in rotation has been a disaster

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Painter, the team’s top pitching prospect coming into the season, was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after producing a 7.06 ERA through his first 65 Big League innings. His replacement has been Alan Rangel.

While his numbers aren’t as bad as Painter’s, they still leave a lot to be desired. He has a 5.40 ERA across 23.1 innings of work. When you add in the four openers that have been used by Philadelphia as the No. 5 starter, the numbers come out to an ugly 6.85 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with 17 home runs allowed.

They have compiled a record of 1-15, not giving the Phillies any real chance to win whenever it is the No. 5 pitcher’s turn in the rotation. When you include the numbers of Taijuan Walker, who was designated for assignment after recording a ghastly 9.13 ERA across 22.2 innings, things are even worse.

If you include Taijuan Walker, that’s a 7.33 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP in 25 outings. https://t.co/GBUMfnWl9R — Cole Weintraub (@WeintraubCole) July 19, 2026

It doesn’t help that No. 4 starter Aaron Nola has also struggled mightily this season. He has given up 23 home runs in 103 innings of work with a 5.68 ERA, putting immense pressure on the bullpen with his inability to work deep into games with any regularity.

This is something that Dombrowski has to find an answer for and soon. Some fans will clamor to see 2025 first-round pick Gage Wood be given a chance in the Major Leagues, but he is having his innings monitored. In 2026, he doesn’t have a single outing with more than 70 pitches thrown or beyond five innings.

Once the postseason rolls around, the Phillies could navigate things with a three-man rotation given how many off days are worked in. But adding a fourth starting pitcher they can count on is paramount to even making it through the regular season and earning a spot in the National League playoff bracket.

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