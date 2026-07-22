1 Stat Proves Why Starting Pitching Is Phillies Biggest Need

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a great job of clawing their way back into the playoff picture in the National League, but if they want to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, or at the very least hold onto a Wild Card spot, they need to add reinforcements ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

There is a lot of star power on this roster that can do the heavy lifting. The starting rotation proves that, where production fluctuates depending on who is on the mound.

When any of the Phillies' Big 3 of Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo pitch, the team is dominant. In games that Sanchez has started, Philadelphia is 15-6 thus far. They are 14-6 when Luzardo is on the mound and 13-3 with Wheeler.

Any time those three take the mound, the Phillies have a chance to win. The same cannot be said when Aaron Nola and whoever has taken the ball as the No. 5 starter has toed the rubber.

Phillies are receiving no help from No. 5 starting pitcher

Jul 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alan Rangel (57) throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Philadelphia is mired in a brutal slump when anyone but their Big 3 is on the mound. The last time the Phillies have won a game started by any other pitcher is all the way back on June 23.

Taijuan Walker, Andrew Painter, Alan Rangel and a few openers have combined for a 7.33 ERA in their 25 starts, going 5-25. That means the team is 51-21 whenever anyone else is taking the mound, which includes Aaron Nola, who has had plenty of struggles of his own.

In 20 games that Nola has pitched in this season, Philadelphia is 9-11. He has been more competitive in his July starts, finally giving the team some length by pitching into the seventh inning twice and pitching to a 4.00 ERA.

The Phillies will certainly take that in 18 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts, as it is a massive improvement over the 6.04 ERA he produced across his first 17 starts. However, home runs remain an obstacle he needs to overcome, as he has served up four, and opponents are still feasting on his four-seam fastball.

The Phillies have basically been 3 different teams in these first 100 games.



They’ve won 75% of games started by Sanchez, Wheeler & Luzardo.



They’ve won 45% of Nola’s starts.



They’ve won 20% of games started by anyone else. — Corey Seidman (@CoreySeidman) July 19, 2026

The veteran righty has struggled in 2026, but he is still performing at a much higher level than what the No. 5 spot in the rotation has given them, and that is why the team needs to find a starting pitcher on the trade market who can push Nola into that spot in the rotation.

When the playoffs roll around, Philadelphia won’t need a No. 5 starter. That person will be made part of the bullpen. They might not even need a No. 4 starter depending on how the schedule works out, but the Phillies need to qualify for the postseason first.

To do that, one starting pitcher needs to be acquired who can push Nola to the No. 5 role, bolstering the rotation as a whole. While Philadelphia has been linked to top-of-the-rotation arms such as Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan, they don’t necessarily have to aim that high.

They have the hard part of having an ace to anchor the staff covered with three All-Star-caliber hurlers. An innings eater to stabilize the backend is all they need, as that would leave assets to address other weaknesses on the roster.

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