Phillies Officially Sign Korean Pitcher During International Signing Period

The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been the biggest players when it comes to signing international free agents from Asia.

It is something they were hoping to change after the recent influx of talent from overseas. And they have taken a step toward creating that pipeline in Korea with a major addition during the International Signing Period.

As shared by Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic on X, the Phillies have officially signed Chin-man Park, a right-handed pitcher from Korea, for $1.205 million. At only 17 years old, this is a major commitment to a player who likely won’t be helping the Major League team out in the near future.

However, the upside with a move like this is massive for Philadelphia. It will take time and patience to get the most out of a teenage pitcher, but the Phillies have seen something they like to sign him to such a big bonus.

Phillies officially sign Chin-man Park

May 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The $1.205 million that Park is set to receive is the second-largest signing bonus that the franchise handed out during this International Signing Period. Only outfielder Francisco Renteria received a larger bonus, signing for $4 million in January.

The addition of Park only became possible because of trades that Philadelphia made with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies to add more Bonus Pool Money. Without those deals being consummated, the Phillies would not have had the necessary funds to sign Park to this lucrative a deal.

News: the Phillies have officially signed Korean RHP Chan-min Park for $1.205 million. pic.twitter.com/TZ5CPmTjF6 — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) May 23, 2026

Of course, he could have still wound up signing with Philadelphia at a lower price. But that wasn’t a risk the organization had to take because of some savvy moves by Dave Dombrowski to add to their war chest of spending money, which included adding $500,000 by dealing Griff McGarry to the Dodgers.

As shared by Joe Doyle of Over Slot on X, Park is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. He possesses a strong four-pitch mix, using a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup/splitter. His operation is polished for a player his age and he lives in the zone.

The Phillies have had a good amount of success in recent years developing some young pitchers, and hope that Park is the next big thing. In their Big League rotation right now are Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter, three players the organization developed.

The Philadelphia Phillies are signing Korean RHP Chan-min Park, 17, to a 7-figure deal.



Park (6-3, 205) is up to 94 and can really spin it. He’s got four pitches and a polished operation/strikes. FB, SL, CB, CH/SPL.



Used the $500k for Griff McGarry to help get it done. pic.twitter.com/bvXLiyho00 — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 21, 2026

They acquired Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Mick Abel, another strong pitching prospect. In Double-A, they currently have Gage Wood blowing away the opposition after being selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

The future is incredibly bright for Philadelphia on the mound, and Park could be a big part of future success.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates on the Phillies!