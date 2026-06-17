Phillies Have Real Pitching Concerns Falling Short of Marlins Sweep

The Philadelphia Phillies looked great in their return home to Citizens Bank Field following a six-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers.

They were hosting the Miami Marlins for a three-game set and dominated the first two games in blowout fashion. In Game 1, it was a 7-0 shutout behind six innings from Zack Wheeler with some fireworks from rookie outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr.

An 8-2 victory was earned in Game 2, with Jesus Luzardo throwing seven innings. Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber all hit home runs in the victory.

With a chance to sweep the series, the Phillies turned to struggling rookie Andrew Painter. He didn’t give the team much of a chance to compete, putting forth the shortest outing of his career to date.

Andrew Painter gets hit hard again by Marlins

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Painter lasted only two innings, giving up six hits and issuing two walks, resulting in six earned runs. Kyle Stowers wasted no time getting to him, launching his sixth home run of the season in the top of the first inning.

Philadelphia was able to battle back against Sandy Alcantara, with Marsh and Bohm each recording an RBI single. But the Marlins wasted no time getting the lead back in the top of the second inning.

Owen Caissie hit his seventh home run of the season to get the scoring started. After Liam Hicks had an RBI single, Stowers struck again, hitting a double that scored Esteury Ruiz. Xavier Edwards knocked in the fourth run of the inning and sixth of the game for Miami with a single.

The Phillies would battle back a bit in the bottom of the second with two runs of their own, but the damage was done. They wouldn’t score the rest of the afternoon, while the Marlins piled it on later in the game.

Stowers would hit his second long ball of the contest in the top of the sixth. It was the second home run of the frame after Joe Mack hit one earlier, both of which came off relief pitcher Tanner Banks.

The 2025 All-Star would add an RBI single in the top of the eighth and final run of the game for Miami came off the bat of Jakob Marsee, who hit his fourth home run.

It was certainly a disappointing afternoon at the ballpark for Philadelphia fans, watching Painter struggle again. He is now 1-8 on the year with a ghastly 7.06 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. Something needs to be done sooner or later because he isn’t giving the team any chance to win when he takes the mound currently.

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