Phillies Outfielder Making Case for More Opportunities

With everything that has gone right for the Philadelphia Phillies this season, their outfield unit has been a collective disaster.

Incumbent left fielder Brandon Marsh has shown some of the starkest first/second-half splits ever, turning a phenomenal season into an all-too-forgettable one.

Adolis Garcia was given a one-year prove-it deal with Philadelphia, hoping to rediscover the power that made him one of baseball’s premier right fielders. An abysmal hitting stretch over 67 games was cut short by a right lat muscle tear.

And, the wildcard of them all, Justin Crawford, failed to address sky-high groundball rates that have persisted, to put together one of the more lackluster rookie seasons in some fashion.

Phillies need to consider using Derek Hill more

Aug 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Derek Hill (49) celebrates his walk-off RBI single during the twelfth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s an outfield that has collectively mustered some of the worst production among any team this season, barely eking out the Cincinnati Reds. It’s safe to say job security in this group is not certain, barring Bryce Harper, whose assumed right field after the Luis Arraez trade caused a mass infield shift.

Seeking to inject life into this faltering outfield, Derek Hill was acquired when Garcia and Johan Rojas were both lost for the season to spell days off for the once hot-hitting Marsh and Crawford.

In only a couple of months, the assumed starters went ice cold, coinciding with one of Hill’s best stretches at the plate. In just 63 games and 122 plate appearances with his new squad, he’s outhit the rest of the outfielders, posting a 112 OPS+ and slugging seven home runs.

The way Don Mattingly has run his team out each day suggests Hill still hasn’t done enough, starting in fewer than half the games he has appeared in. Marsh and Crawford continue to remain in the team's good graces despite a hot-hitting bench piece playing his way to supplant either player. The question presents itself: how much more does Hill have to prove himself?

“That’s what makes Philly such an amazing place to play”



Derek Hill discusses hitting a go-ahead grand slam in front of @Phillies fans and how much he loves playing for the city 🔔 pic.twitter.com/6UeGHk7Zib — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2026

In an age of analytics where teams have stats to compare offensive numbers, it’s a wonder Hill’s meaningful offensive turnaround hasn’t earned him a starting job. His defensive versatility and top-notch range give him the ability to play sterling defense at any outfield position.

On top of that, the offensive changes he’s made this season highlight a notable shift in pulled fly ball percentage, especially against fastballs, suggesting meaningful strides.

If there’s a time to see if this breakout is the real deal, it’s now. Catching Hill while his bat is in this great spot, crushing fastballs, could give the Phillies a hitter they can trust more than either Marsh or Crawford right now. Playoff success has been built on just a few weeks of greatness, and Philadelphia would be foolish not to let Hill start with the way he's played.

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