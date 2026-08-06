Phillies Plan for Alec Bohm Correctly Eviscerated by Respected Writer

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly has a lot to figure out with his lineup after the MLB trade deadline.

Inserting right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian and left-handed pitcher Brooks Raley into the bullpen mix will be easy. Both are going to be relied upon to build the bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran along with Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado and Jonathan Bowlan.

Where things get difficult for Mattingly is figuring out his defensive alignment on a nightly basis. Acquiring Luis Arraez, who is going to play second base, complicates things. There is going to be a lot of shuffling, which includes the team deploying Bryce Harper back in right field.

Alec Bohm is taking his spot at first base, and Bryson Stott is moving over to third base. An already poor defensive team could get even worse with all of these changes, but it is the plan for Bohm that has one writer perplexed.

Keith Law is not a fan of Phillies post-deadline plans

Jul 29, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (not pictured) during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The most obvious solution would be to slide Bryson Stott to third base — not ideal for midseason — and install Arraez at second, with Alec Bohm, who can neither hit nor field at this point, going to the bench or beyond, rather than moving him to first base and Bryce Harper to right field, as the initial reports suggest,” wrote Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) on a piece that was published Aug. 3.

In the first game with Arraez in the lineup, that was the alignment used. Stott at the hot corner, Trea Turner at shortstop, Arraez at second base and Bohm at first. Harper was in right field and was lifted from the game late for Derek Hill, who was used as a defensive substitution.

Being subbed out is something Harper is okay with to help save his body from any extra unnecessary wear and tear. The veteran has been pushing to go back to the outfield if it meant helping the team, but it is fair to question whether he needs to be pushed out there at all.

The Phillies didn’t add another outfielder ahead of the trade deadline, but Hill and Bryan De La Cruz have proven capable of handling roles against left-handed starters. It could certainly be worthwhile to see if they remain effective against right-handed pitching to save Harper from being overextended by playing the outfield too much.

They very likely wouldn’t perform worse than Bohm, who is producing a career-worst OPS+ of 72. His .227 batting average and .283 on-base percentage would also be single-season lows. And if he keeps this up, the -1.1 bWAR he has put together so far will assuredly surpass his single-season low of -1.2 from 2021.

Alec Bohm is not helping Phillies win games

Jul 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know whether Bohm even has trade value at this point, with a $10.2 million salary and production below replacement level. And because he’s a free agent after the season anyway, the Phillies have no incentive at all to keep playing him. (Also, today’s Bohm’s 30th birthday, so, uh, happy birthday, have you considered celebrating in the Lehigh Valley?),” Law added.

Philadelphia reportedly did shop Bohm around ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but unsurprisingly, there were no takers.

Moving him to a platoon/bench role, sitting against some right-handed pitchers to keep Harper at first base, would make the most sense for the team. Bohm’s current level of production isn’t helping the team win games, and the No. 1 priority needs to be keeping Harper healthy if the Phillies are going to make any noise in October.

Harper's willingness to go to the outfield to help the team win is certainly commendable. But the team is better off prioritizing his health and keeping him at first base, with Hill or De La Cruz receiving more opportunities in right field against right-handed pitchers, with Bohm shifting to a more limited role.

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