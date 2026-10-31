Phillies Predicted for Shocking Free Agent Addition to Lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies have plenty of work to do this offseason, including upgrading their offense.

In 2026, the lineup was plagued by inconsistency. Only three players, first baseman/right fielder Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and second baseman/third baseman Bryson Stott had wRC+ numbers that were above the league average.

With second baseman Luis Arraez and third baseman/first baseman Alec Bohm hitting free agency, there could be multiple spots open in the lineup. The Phillies also need to add some help in the outfield, where their collective group didn’t produce well.

Could Philadelphia find answers from an unexpected source in free agency? That is what John Harper of SNY.tv believes could happen this winter. He made predictions on where the top free agents will land this offseason, and he believes the Phillies are going to come away with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. predicted to sign with Phillies

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) looks on before the start of game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper believes a swap could be made between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia. With Chisholm Jr. departing, he has predicted that Arraez will sign with the Yankees in free agency and take over at second base.

It would be a fascinating addition to see Chisholm Jr. with the Phillies. He has drawn the ire of many fans and analysts with how he carries himself on the field. Coming off a down year, with a 99 OPS+, it will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for him.

Alas, he would provide this lineup with a massive boost, production-wise, which, at the end of the day, is what matters most. He would provide the team with some power, owning a career 4.4% home run rate, which is well above the league average of 3.1%.

He does strike out a lot with a career rate of 28.0%. But he has shown better strike zone recognition and patience in recent years, with back-to-back seasons with walk rates of at least 10.5%.

SNY's John Harper predicts where MLB's top free agents will land this offseason @NYNJHarper



10. Adrian Morejon (Phillies): They have a dominant closer now in Jhoan Duran, but need another big piece like Morejon, one of the best left-handed relievers in the game in recent years… pic.twitter.com/eUQcAqBd7a — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 31, 2026

Another element he would add to the offense is speed. It is something that Philadelphia would like to see their team use more in 2027. They have some players who can create havoc on the basepaths and Chisholm Jr. would fit right in, swiping a career-high 41 bases this past season.

Figuring out where he would play defensively could be a challenge, but he does come with excellent versatility. He has logged the most time at second base, but also has extensive experience playing center field, third base and shortstop.

With so many questions regarding their defensive alignment, adding someone as versatile as Chisholm Jr. would give manager Don Mattingly some maneuverability on a nightly basis with his lineup.

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