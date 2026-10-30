Phillies Face Tough Call Regarding Alec Bohm's Future

The Philadelphia Phillies officially have seven players who are free agents this offseason.

Not all of those players are going to be coming back. It is easy to envision the team not retaining outfielder Adolis Garcia or left-handed pitchers Brooks Raley and Nestor Cortes. Left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado could still have some fans within the organization.

Utilityman Edmundo Sosa and second baseman Luis Arraez have pros to being brought back as well. But easily the toughest free agent decision the team will have to make is with Alec Bohm.

Selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Wichita State University, he has been a fixture in the Phillies lineup since 2020, when he debuted and finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. An established run producer, Bohm earned himself some money with how well he performed in the second half of the regular season and playoffs.

Will Alec Bohm be back with Phillies?

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a historically poor start to the season, which included an ugly lawsuit against his parents, he finished strong. Bohm had a .249/.315/.383 slash line overall with 15 home runs, 29 doubles and 88 RBI. In the playoffs, he had a .333/.385/.667 slash line as the most consistent producer on the team.

Allowing a player of that caliber to depart, when the team is already short on productive right-handed hitters, would certainly hurt. Bohm isn’t the perfect hitter, but he does a lot of good with the bat as someone who can drive in runs and doesn’t strike out a ton.

Replacing someone who averages 90 RBI per 162 games played is no small task. However, finding a fit for him on the roster is going to prove difficult, especially long-term.

It has already been announced that Bryce Harper is moving back to first base. The plan is to use Kyle Schwarber there more often to give Harper rest days as the designated hitter, so that is one spot Bohm won’t receive playing time.

He could be the starting third baseman again, but his defense there was poor in 2026. Also, that spot could be used on the team’s top prospect, Aidan Miller. Depending on how things go with Trea Turner at shortstop, Miller could be part of the mix at the hot corner. Don’t forget Bryson Stott, who has proven capable of playing high-level defense at every infield spot that isn’t first base.

Finding long-term fit for Alec Bohm is difficult

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) makes a throw to second base against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A little further down the line, but also working his way through the minor league system, is Bryan Rincon. Signing Bohm to a multi-year deal, which he will assuredly be seeking in free agency, may not be feasible for the Phillies.

Bohm wants to return to the team, but a long-term deal is hard to envision. Both sides could discuss a stopgap option, such as using the qualifying offer.

The veteran corner infielder would receive a massive raise to $23.15 million for the 2027 season and hit free agency again next winter in search of a multi-year pact. A one-year deal would give Philadelphia a little insurance in case Miller isn’t ready, or Turner fails to solidify himself at shortstop, prompting a move to the outfield.

There are some difficult decisions that are going to have to be made by the front office in the coming weeks. If Bohm isn’t retained, there is a massive run-producing hole in the middle of the order that is created.