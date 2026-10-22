Phillies Free Agent Targets Predicted To Receive Qualifying Offers

The Philadelphia Phillies have a few areas of their roster that need to be upgraded this offseason for them to truly contend in 2027.

Their core is aging, with the window rapidly closing on first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner and catcher J.T. Realmuto. The first three are entering their age-34 campaigns, while Realmuto will be in his age-36 season. Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is going to be in his age-37 season.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski would love to give that group one last chance at making a run to a title. He will have to figure out how to perfectly weave going for it with them in the mix, while also creating a plan for the future so the team doesn’t bottom out.

This year’s free agent pool isn’t very deep, but there are players who would certainly help raise the ceiling of the franchise. Unfortunately, many of the top targets are expected to receive qualifying offers, in the opinion of MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Which players are expected to receive qualifying offers?

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Randy Arozarena would certainly look good in the Philadelphia lineup. He has made the American League All-Star Team two years in a row with the Seattle Mariners and would help balance the lineup as a right-handed bat.

Coming off what was arguably the best season of his career with a 148 OPS+ with 26 home runs, 34 doubles, 26 stolen bases, 79 RBI and an AL-leading 113 runs scored, it comes as no surprise the Mariners are likely to extend him a qualifying offer.

The same is expected for Seiya Suzuki, the Chicago Cubs outfielder. A legitimate middle-of-the-order run producer, he has a career 128 OPS+ in 2,899 MLB plate appearances.

He is someone the Phillies have been linked to previously as a trade target. Now that he is a free agent, interest should remain. Like Arozarena, Suzuki is a right-handed bat, something the team desperately needs, especially if Alec Bohm leaves in free agency.

Impact free agent may be worth qualifying offer penalties

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the search for a left-handed relief pitcher, the top one on the market, Adrian Morejon of the San Diego Padres, is also likely to receive a qualifying offer. An All-Star in 2025, he would help solidify the bridge to Jhoan Duran alongside the fast-rising Alex McFarlane, who was excellent in his debut this past season.

Seeing some of their top targets receive qualifying offers is bad news for Philadelphia because of the steep price that comes with signing such a player. The Phillies would forfeit picks in the second and fifth rounds of the 2027 MLB Draft along with $1 million of International Bonus Pool money if they sign someone who was extended a qualifying offer.

Those are the rules in place for a team that surpasses the luxury tax threshold, which the Phillies have done. Signing a second player who declined a qualifying offer would mean forfeiting their third-highest and sixth-highest draft picks as well.

That is an incredibly steep price, one that Dombrowski may not be comfortable meeting, given the current state of the franchise's talent pipeline.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!