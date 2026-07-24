Phillies Predicted Gamble on a Promising Prospect Makes Sense

The Philadelphia Phillies' pitching needs have been well-documented by this point in the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

They have had to work around the struggles of Aaron Nola and rookie Andrew Painter, and their relief pitching has left a lot to be desired. With Brad Keller expected to miss the rest of the year due to a UCL tear, Philly needs help on the mound -- now.

There are plenty of trade rumors concerning the team right now as it continues to rebound from a 9-19 start and make the Atlanta Braves, who are 4.5 games ahead of it in first place in the National League East, shake in their cleats. But what if one solution to the team's pitching woes is already in the house?

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report gave one bold prediction for all 30 teams as the second half of the season gets underway, and he feels the Phillies will promote one of their most promising minor-league prospects and count on him to produce by October.

Phillies Will Throw Promising Pitching Prospect Into the Fire

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Reuter, the Phillies will call up Gage Wood, a 22-year-old pitcher who is currently a starter with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils. He even compared this hypothetical decision to one made by the Toronto Blue Jays last year as they came to the brink of a World Series title.

"Last year, Trey Yesavage showed there are significant benefits to being largely an unknown, as he was a playoff hero for the Blue Jays after making just three regular season starts," Reuter wrote.

"Gage Wood could be Yesavage 2.0 this year, and the Phillies have a history of unveiling a recent call-up in October, with Orion Kerkering earning a playoff roster spot after just three appearances. Wood, 22, has a 3.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 55 innings, and he has reached Double-A in his first full professional season."

Last year, Yesavage played in three regular-season games with the Blue Jays after getting called up, and in the playoffs, he registered a 3-1 record and a 3.58 earned run average. So far this year, he has an ERA of 3.72.

Generally speaking, it is pretty risky to call up a prospect very late in the season and insert him into a regular starting pitching rotation. Of course, there are exceptions, such as Yesavage, but the Phillies are trying to win the world championship now. They aren't a rising team that is simply building for a better tomorrow.

If Philadelphia had a great bullpen, promoting Wood wouldn't be as much of a roll of the dice. But that isn't the situation the team is currently dealing with. And at least he has experience coming out of the bullpen from college.

As of now, it doesn't look like a promotion is imminent for Wood, as Jeff Kerr noted in a recent article for Phillies on SI. But that could and should change down the stretch to give the team as good a chance as possible to win the title

For now, the franchise will have to play around its weaknesses and grit its teeth as it prepares for a three-game series with the New York Yankees. It has a 56-47 record after losing its first two series of the second half to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

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