Phillies' Top Prospect Unsurprisingly Predicted to Get Called Up in Second Half

With the second half now underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team will be looking to continue to build the momentum that they have created following a bad start to the season. However, as the second half gets going, they will have a big decision to make regarding a top prospect.

It has been quite the run for the Phillies of late, and they are chasing down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. That is quite the accomplishment considering where they were, but this is a team with a lot of talent.

However, while the team is on a roll, they will likely be a buyer at the trade deadline to improve some areas of need. The recent injury to Brad Keller has increased the need for the team to get some bullpen help, and that will likely be their top concern ahead of the trade deadline.

With options within the organization to help being limited at this point, the Phillies could look to get creative and try to get a spark.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some bold predictions for every team in the second half. For the Phillies, it was that their exciting prospect Gage Wood would be on their playoff roster.

Philadelphia Has Tough Decisions to Make Regarding Top Prospect

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wood was the first-round pick for the Phillies in the 2025 MLB Draft following an exciting showing in the College World Series with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Since coming into the Philadelphia system, he has been one of the top prospects in the minors and is working his way up.

So far this year, he has totaled a 3.44 ERA between both Single-A and Double-A. With 79 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched, Wood has some excellent swing-and-miss stuff and has done well.

However, as a starter, the Phillies have been very careful about watching his workload so far. Wood has yet to make it past five innings in a start, and what his role will be down the stretch will be interesting.

While he could potentially help in either the rotation or the bullpen, he is arguably the best trade chip that the Phillies have. If Philadelphia does look to make a major splash, it will likely take Wood in order to accomplish that.

Whether it is trading him, calling him up, or letting him spend the full year in the minors, it will be a significant decision that the Phillies have to make regarding Wood.