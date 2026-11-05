Phillies Prioritizing One Need on Pitching Staff This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have needs up and down the roster that have to be addressed this offseason.

While most of the attention has been spent on how they can fix their lineup, the pitching staff has a few holes as well. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski can rest a little easier knowing his starting pitching is set, but that hasn’t helped get the team over the hump in recent years.

Despite a dominant rotation, the team has fallen short of expectations when it matters most because of bullpen ineptitude. He addressed one of the bullpen woes by acquiring Jhoan Duran to take over as the closer, but getting the ball to him has proven difficult at times.

That is why the Phillies are prioritizing one specific need for their pitching staff this winter: a left-handed setup man. Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) has revealed that this is what the team is going to be in the market for, whether it is via free agency or trade.

Phillies seeking left-handed setup man this offseason

Sep 19, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-handed relief pitching was a weakness throughout the 2026 campaign. Jose Alvarado was inconsistent and could not be counted on late in games, while Tanner Banks struggled mightily as well. Their best southpaw, Tim Mayza, was used as an opener at points and is back for the 2027 season.

Adding at least one more left-handed pitcher to the mix, ideally someone who can handle late-game and high-leverage situations, is a must this offseason, given the lack of internal options.

Banks, who is a non-tender candidate, and Kyle Backhus, who has a 4.76 ERA across 45.1 Major League innings, are who the team currently has to turn to. An upgrade needs to be brought in because they would operate better as middle relief and organizational depth.

Fortunately, the entire bullpen doesn’t have to be revamped. Duran is locked in at the backend, with Alex McFarlane and Jonathan Bowlan as great right-handed setup men in front of him. Don’t forget Caleb Kilian, acquired from the San Francisco Giants along with Luis Arraez ahead of the trade deadline, who will be back and healthy.

Phillies Likely To Pursue Left-Handed Setup Man https://t.co/vwN2jYTMdb pic.twitter.com/xFwS0bVCkQ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 4, 2026

Needing to add only one high-leverage arm to the bullpen is a better spot than some teams are in. There are plenty of left-handed options in free agency the team can turn to, headlined by Adrian Morejon of the San Diego Padres.

One of the most dominant relief pitchers in the sport over the last few years, he received a qualifying offer from the Padres that he is expected to decline. That would mean surrendering their second and fifth-highest draft picks and $1 million in international pool money to sign him.

That would be a steep price for the franchise to pay, but Morejon has a proven track record. If that is deemed too much, Alex Vesia of the Los Angeles Dodgers and A.J. Minter of the Minnesota Twins would be good pivots in a lower, more affordable tier of free agency.

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