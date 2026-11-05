One Decision That Will Shape Every American League Team’s Offseason

The American League has never been more wide open. This past season, the Astros became the “worst” team in MLB history to reach the postseason after winning the AL West with an 81–81 record. Only three teams in the league, all from the AL East, recorded 90 or more wins, and the Rays won the AL with a payroll below $100 million.

All that to say, a World Series berth in the American League is truly anyone’s to secure if they play their cards right. That makes the moves made by teams this offseason even more consequential, as a single decision—whether it be a signing, trade or release—could be what ultimately shapes the AL playoff picture.

We’re going to look at one key decision that will shape the offseason of every AL team.

AL East

Blue Jays

Key decision: Which big bat they will pursue this offseason

The Blue Jays had MLB’s worst offense in 2026, ranking dead last in home runs and runs scored, and second to last in OPS. They need a major overhaul to their lineup, and the outfield stands out as an area of weakness they should look to address. With George Springer’s contract off the books, they’ll have some additional financial flexibility to pursue a power hitter who can be slotted into the middle of the lineup, and it’s imperative they secure someone who can change their fortunes offensively.

Orioles

Key decision: Can Baltimore re-sign Trevor Rogers?

The Orioles extended a qualifying offer to Trevor Rogers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Rogers received the qualifying offer from the Orioles, which means, if accepted, he’d play the 2027 season under a one-year deal worth just north of $23 million. Rogers is expected to turn down the offer and seek a long-term deal in free agency, where he’ll be one of the premier arms available. That doesn’t take a return to Baltimore out of the equation, however. The O’s are desperate to upgrade their rotation, and letting Rogers walk, even if it means getting draft compensation back, would be a disaster. If they want to keep Rogers, they’ll need to reach an agreement on a long-term extension.

Rays

Key decision: Will the Rays trade Drew Rasmussen?

The Rays are on the hook to pay Rasmussen $20 million next season. For a team that doesn’t typically dole out contracts that rich, there are rumblings that they could look to trade their ace during the offseason. Rasmussen was outstanding this year, and he’s a big reason that Tampa made the World Series run it did, but as the Rays continue to navigate a shoestring budget, his $20 million salary may be too steep for their liking.

Red Sox

Key decision: Will Boston swing a blockbuster trade for a shortstop?

Shortstop stands out as an area of need for the Red Sox, but finding an upgrade at the position won’t be cheap. After dipping into their farm system to acquire Adley Rutschman at the trade deadline, Boston will need to decide if its willing to take another big swing this offseason to acquire a shortstop, preferably one who can help provide some stability to their inconsistent lineup.

Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton is entering the final year of his contract with the Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key decision: Will the Yankees bring back Giancarlo Stanton for the final year of his contract?

Stanton is due to make $15 million in ‘27 in what is the final year of his contract. He’s played in just 101 games over the last two seasons and hasn’t played more than 114 games in a season since 2018. Injuries have made him a shell of the player he once was, and it may be in the Yankees’ best interest to cut ties with him in the offseason rather than hope he can stay healthy and bounce back next year.

AL Central

Guardians

Key decision: Will Cleveland extend Steven Kwan’s contract?

With Kwan entering the final year of arbitration, the Guardians have a decision to make in regards to his future with the franchise. Kwan is an elite defensive outfielder, and despite slumping for much of the season, he’s one of baseball’s best contact hitters. Kwan will be a due a big contract when he becomes eligible for free agency, and now Cleveland has to decide if it’s in its best interest to pay up and keep Kwan around for the long haul.

Royals

Key decision: Will the Royals pay up to alleviate their bullpen woes?

Kansas City had one of MLB’s worst bullpens in 2026. Their relief pitchers logged the second-highest ERA (5.07) in MLB last season and collectively blew 26 saves. For a team that entered the season with much higher expectations, the Royals were one of MLB’s biggest disappointments last year, and addressing the bullpen will be a critical step toward returning to the postseason. Kansas City needs to be willing to spend some money, and just how much they’re ready to invest in relievers this offseason will be an important decision for the front office.

Tigers

Key decision: Who will the Tigers target to replace Kenley Jansen?

Kenley Jansen will hit free agency after the Tigers declined the option in his contract. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers declined the option in Kenley Jansen’s contract, sending their closer to free agency and ending his tenure in Detroit. Now, they’ll need to lock down a new closer, and they may not have an abundance of options to pursue in free agency, with standout impending free agent relievers such as David Bednar and Adrian Morejon receiving qualifying offers.

Twins

Key decision: Will the Twins finally trade Joe Ryan?

Joe Ryan’s future in Minnesota has been unclear for years, as he’s frequently been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few seasons. He’ll be a hot commodity on the trade market this winter, too, and the Twins will have to decide whether this is the most opportune time to part with the 30-year-old righthander, who is entering the final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent next offseason.

White Sox

Key decision: How will the White Sox address their need for starting pitching?

It’s no secret that Chicago will be actively pursuing some starting pitching this offseason, but whether they opt to go after a big name in free agency or scour the trade market for a potential fit remains to be seen. The White Sox could look to splash out on a marquee free agent pitcher such as Sonny Gray, Michael King or Freddy Peralta, or they could dip into their farm system to make a trade. White Sox starters logged the fewest innings of any rotation in MLB last season, so getting more out of the group will be a top priority.

AL West

Angels

Key decision: Will the Angels trade Zach Neto and/or Reid Detmers?

Zach Neto could be one of MLB’s top trade candidates this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a new front office entering the fray, there are two players on the Angels’ roster who could net them the most significant haul in an offseason trade––Neto and Detmers. With a full-on rebuild likely looming, it would make a lot of sense for the Halos to recoup as much value for those two as possible, and they’ll have plenty of suitors on the trade market with many teams looking for an upgrade at shortstop and in the rotation.

Astros

Key decision: Will Houston trade or extend Jeremy Peña?

Those aren’t the only two options, but if the Astros don’t want to risk losing Peña for nothing at the end of his contract, they’ll need to get something done this offseason. Peña is entering the final year of arbitration, so he’ll be a free agent next offseason. He’s generated 22.2 bWAR over his first five seasons in MLB, and with a new manager and general manager in place, Houston will have to decide whether Peña fits into their long-term plans, or if they’d prefer to restock their farm system by trading him.

Athletics

Key decision: Will the Athletics try to trade Luis Severino after he exercised his player option?

Severino exercised his player option and is now set to return to the A’s and earn $22 million in 2027. He struggled last season, but the value of the option far exceeded what he would’ve made on the open market. Now, the A’s have to decide whether they will roll with him as a frontliner of their pitching rotation, or try to find a trade partner that’s willing to absorb his contract as a rental. Considering how much he’s earning, the return may not be as fruitful as they’d like.

Mariners

Key decision: Will the Mariners trade one of their starting pitchers to improve the lineup? And if so, which one?

Logan Gilbert is entering the final season of his contract with the Mariners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mariners have a surplus of young, MLB-ready starting pitchers, along with established veterans. They also had one of MLB’s worst offenses last season. Trading from their depth in the rotation to shore up the lineup would be a wise move, but it does beg the question of which starter they’d be most inclined to offload. Between George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo and Emerson Hancock, Gilbert, who is entering the final year of his contract, may be the most likely trade candidate in Seattle’s rotation.

Rangers

Key decision: Will the Rangers trade one of their big contracts?

Four players make up the bulk of the Rangers’ payroll, with Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Brandon Nimmo collectively set to earn $113 million in ‘27. Texas could benefit by shipping off one of those players, with both deGrom and Eovaldi entering the final year of their deals, though the former has a mutual option for the ‘28 season. If they can find a buyer for either one, it could enable them to address other areas of need such as center field, where Evan Carter is set to miss the start of the season, with their newfound financial freedom.