Phillies Are Reportedly Prioritizing One Area of Lineup To Upgrade

Entering the MLB offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies have some work to do with their roster.

Based on the moves they have already made this offseason, headlined by retaining Don Mattingly as manager with a two-year deal, it is clear they are going to run it back with their aging core for at least one more year.

As long as first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner, catcher J.T. Realmuto and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler are in the mix, the Phillies will be in win-now mode, for better or for worse. But, to get the most out of this group, they need to make some upgrades to the lineup.

Plenty of areas of the roster need help, but according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), they are putting their focus on one position: outfield. On top of that, he has mentioned two players the team will pursue in free agency to address their outfield needs.

Phillies have sights set on Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki

Jul 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Phillies are prioritizing the outfield, with free agents Suzuki and Arozarena both on their radar,” Bowden wrote.

Adding either Seiya Suzuki, a Chicago Cubs free agent, or Randy Arozarena, a Seattle Mariners free agent, would provide a massive boost to the Philadelphia lineup. Both are excellent offensive players and would lengthen a lineup that had only three players who performed at a league-average or better level: Harper, Schwarber and Bryson Stott.

However, there will be some difficulties in adding either of them to the team. Both received qualifying offers from their teams, worth $23.15 million. If they decline and hit the open market, the Phillies would have to sacrifice their second and fifth-highest picks in the 2027 MLB Draft and $1 million of international pool money.

That is a steep price to pay, on top of what would be a multi-year deal that likely pays in the neighborhood of $25 million annually. Especially when the team has other needs that have to be addressed this offseason, as Bowden pointed out.

Outfield isn't only area of need for Phillies

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Like most teams, they need to emphasize improving their bullpen depth. I’d also like to see them bring back second baseman Luis Arraez,” he wrote.

Bringing back Luis Arraez would leave Bryson Stott in a bit of limbo, but he proved capable of handling third base. He could also slide over to shortstop if Trea Turner is ultimately moved back to the outfield.

With Alec Bohm a free agent and not receiving a qualifying offer, the team could be in the market for another corner infielder. Teruaki Sato, who plays third base and could be shifted to right field, would be a great addition to add more power and run production.

Signing one of Arozarena or Suzuki, Sato and at least one or two bullpen arms would be a home run offseason for Philadelphia.

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