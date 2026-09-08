Phillies Prove They Are a Contender in Series Against Braves

Over the holiday weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies were able to split a massive four-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Now, the team has shown what they can do come playoff time.

Even though the Phillies might not have won their four-game set with the Braves, they were able to prove that they can play with one of the best of the best in the National League.

Now, as the team gets set for their series against the Houston Astros, they have to be pleased with their current positioning. The Phillies are currently four games back of Atlanta and are leading by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs for the top wildcard spot.

While catching the Braves will be the ultimate goal, having home-field advantage for the Wild Card round if they end up being a wild card team is also important.

Even though the team might not have won the series against Atlanta, a split against them isn’t bad, and it proves that the Phillies can hang with the top teams.

Phillies Prove They Are a Contender

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) watches his home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia might not have won the series against the Braves, but they proved a lot in a big series in September. As the Phillies get closer to clinching a playoff spot, they are going to be a team that others likely won’t want to face.

As shown in their series against the Braves, this is a starting rotation that is capable of being the best in the league, and in either a five-game series or seven-game series, they will be a major threat.

With Zack Wheeler getting back on track, the Phillies now have all five starters performing at a high level. That is going to pay dividends for the team down the stretch and is a major reason why they might be able to catch the Braves in the division.

However, when looking ahead to October baseball, that is where this group can really shine. With Jesus Luzardo now looking like an ace, the Phillies having him as potentially their third pitcher in a series gives them a massive advantage over a lot of teams. Furthermore, with both Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter pitching well, Philadelphia has two strong options for a potential fourth game in a series.

Overall, the starting rotation was expected to be a strength of the team, and that has proven to be true. Now, as they prepare for the playoffs, this unit will be key to their success.