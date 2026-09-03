Pitching Matchups Set For Phillies in Pivotal Matchup Against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set to head back home following a great West Coast trip. Waiting for them will be a major four-game series.

There have been few teams in baseball better than the Phillies of late, and this is a group that has been performing exceptionally well of late. Philadelphia was aggressive at the deadline to make some improvements, but it has been the starting rotation that has finally started to live up to expectations.

Coming into the campaign, this was a group that was expected to be one of the best in baseball. However, the backend especially struggled to start the campaign.

Now, even though not every pitcher had a good August, a majority of them did, and it resulted in more wins. On Friday, the team will be getting set to host the Atlanta Braves in a four-game series. With the National League East well within grasp, this is a massive matchup.

Rotation Set vs. Braves

Aug 30, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Phillies get set for a massive weekend series against Atlanta, their pitching rotation appears to be set. Thursday will be a much-needed day off following a nine-game road trip, and then to kick things off on Friday night in Philadelphia, it will be a great battle between Chris Sale and Cristopher Sanchez.

These pitchers are two of the best left-handers in the game, and it will be an exciting matchup between two of the best.

Following the opener, the Phillies will then have Zack Wheeler taking on Martin Perez. Wheeler is coming off an encouraging start in his last outing, and the team hopes he leaves some of his struggles in August and turns over a new leaf for September. Opposite him, Perez has been really solid this year, and this also could be an appealing matchup.

In the third game of the series on Sunday afternoon, the red-hot Aaron Nola will be facing off against Tyler Mahle. The return of Nola, looking like a front-end of the rotation pitcher, has been a main reason for the success of the Phillies of late.

On Labor Day, it will be Jesus Luzardo taking on Bryce Elder. Luzardo has been red hot of late and has been pitching like a true ace. Overall, with four games against the Braves, the Phillies are going to have a chance to make some serious moves in the NL East. With one of the best rotations in baseball right now, they have to like their chances.