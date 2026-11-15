The Phillies Should Take a Chance Trade for This Infielder in Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have several key areas to improve on this offseason as they gear up for the 2027 season.

After a first-round postseason exit in 2026, when they lost the National League Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies need to make changes to their roster to prepare for the new season.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports created a list of the Top 25 MLB trade candidates during the 2026-27 offseason, selecting a list of players he believes could be moved from their current teams before Opening Day 2027.

A potential fit for Philadelphia could be Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Peña. The talented shortstop is entering his final year of control with the Astros and will become a free agent after the 2027 season. With only one year of control left, the asking price may not be as high.

Jeremy Pena is great trade target for Phillies

Sep 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peña could very well be an ideal fit, especially considering the chances he gets traded this offseason are relatively high. Perry’s guess for the odds that Peña gets moved this offseason is 35%, with the Braves and Boston Red Sox, as well as the Phillies, seen as potential fits.

The 29-year-old had a solid year for Houston in 2026, playing a total of 112 games. He slashed .277/.325/.477 with 19 doubles, two triples, 56 RBIs, 82 runs scored and an .802 OPS. Peña tied his career-high with 22 home runs, which he set in his rookie year in 2022. He posted a 3.7 WAR last season, which was the worst mark in his five-year career.

Over the past two seasons, he’s combined for an .822 OPS and 130 OPS+ in 237 total games. He was an All-Star in 2025 and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting after slashing .304/.363/.477 with 17 home runs, 30 doubles, two triples, 62 RBIs, 68 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and an .840 OPS. Peña’s 5.7 WAR in 2025 is the best mark of his career, in a season in which he played 125 games.

It’s also important to consider the hefty contract the current shortstop, Trea Turner, is on. Philadelphia will likely give Turner an opportunity to rebound from his poor 2026 campaign, but there are no guarantees he will return to his previous form.

If Turner continues to struggle, having Peña as a depth option could be ideal in case Turner struggles to begin the season. Peña is a Gold Glove-caliber defender at shortstop as well and won the AL Gold Glove Award in his rookie year in 2022.

Jeremy Pena would be significant upgrade for Phillies

Sep 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) throws to first base against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peña has been hurt at times over the past two seasons, playing 237 of 324 games. Despite this, Perry believes that if he were made available, he would be an intriguing shortstop on the market and one of the most sought-after by teams.

“If he is indeed shopped, then he's the most appealing shortstop on the trade and free agent markets this offseason,” Perry said.

On this list, Perry placed Peña in the category of “Walk-year players.” Perry defines this category as “A pending free agent who plays for a team not in full contention mode is likely to find his way to this category.”

Acquiring Peña would give the Phillies some flexibility in the infield and a depth option at shortstop. If the deal is right, it could be something worth pursuing for Philadelphia.

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