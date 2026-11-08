This Reliever Could Be an Important Bullpen Addition for Phillies

With the 2026 MLB season officially coming to an end, it’s time to look ahead to the offseason. After losing in the first round of the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to make the necessary changes to their roster in order to have a more successful season next year.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) put together a list of the Top 40 MLB free agents, with an additional couple of players listed as the “best of the rest.” This is where right-handed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga was included on this list at No. 42.

Loáisiga is a potential fit for the Phillies this offseason. Philadelphia could use some bullpen help, as their 4.43 bullpen ERA ranked 20th in the Big Leagues. The bullpen struggled the most at a poor time, as the Phillies’ bullpen posted a 5.79 ERA in September.

Their rough September led to a poor showing in October, as Philadelphia’s bullpen allowed seven earned runs in 12.2 innings during the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Jonathan Loaisiga would lengthen Phillies bullpen

Sep 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding depth to the bullpen, especially a lefty, will be an important piece of the puzzle, as the Phillies look to get over the hump and make a deeper run in the postseason.

Loáisiga spent the 2026 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had a solid year overall, pitching to a 2.42 ERA with 48 strikeouts, which is the second most he’s had in a season, while making a career-high 67 appearances totaling 67 innings out of the bullpen. He posted a 1.03 WHIP, a 172 ERA+ and a 2.88 FIP in 2026. Most importantly, he was able to stay healthy for the Diamondbacks, which is a positive sign as he hits free agency this winter.

He spent eight seasons with the New York Yankees from 2018 to 2025. He had multiple successful seasons in pinstripes, including a 2021 season in which he pitched to a 2.17 ERA in 70.2 innings with a 9-4 record. Loáisiga put up a 4.2 WAR during his tenure as a Yankee, with a 3.54 ERA in 249.1 innings with 232 strikeouts.

His time in New York was limited by a plethora of injuries, which made it difficult for Loáisiga to get into a groove during his final few years with the Yankees, from 2023 to 2025.

Bowden listed two potential fits for Loáisiga this offseason: the Phillies and Diamondbacks. The fact that he is coming off a strong year with Arizona shows that, after the injuries, he was able to return to form.

Philadelphia was fighting for a postseason spot until the very end of the regular season in 2026. Bolstering their bullpen could be the start of helping them secure a playoff spot earlier in the season and make a deeper run overall.

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