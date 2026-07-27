One Reason Phillies Can Still Be in on Tarik Skubal Blockbuster

The Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline is quickly approaching, and Tarik Skubal, the star pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is arguably the hottest commodity on the trade market right now.

He has an earned run average of 2.70 and a WHIP of 0.92, as well as 110 strikeouts in his 15 games this year. In both of the previous two seasons, he was named to the All-Star Game and won the Cy Young Award, and at age 29, he should have plenty of game left in his tank.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who have lost steam lately after staging a remarkable turnaround from a 9-19 start, could use another ace in their starting pitching rotation. Their fans are hoping against hope that the team will land Skubal in the coming days, but the organization's weak farm system and underwhelming prospects make that seem unlikely.

The Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are thought to be the frontrunners to land Skubal.

Phillies cannot be counted out as Tarik Skubal suitor

Jul 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski has a reputation for being aggressive when it comes to personnel moves, and one National League executive wouldn't be that surprised if Dombrowski pulls this one off, per The Athletic(subscription required).

“I don’t put anything past Dombrowski,” one NL executive said. “He will be in it. I don’t know if he has the chips. But I don’t put it past him. Especially with the age that that team is, with 2027’s uncertainty looming, at some point we know that group is going to age out. Though it hasn’t happened yet to their credit.”

Going into the All-Star break two weeks ago, Philadelphia had a 54-43 record and was just two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. But since then, it has gone 3-6, losing series to the New York Mets, Dodgers and Yankees.

Tarik Skubal has 999 career strikeouts in 152 games (149 starts).



That's the second-most strikeouts by a left-handed pitcher through his first 152 career games.



Randy Johnson is first with 1,005. https://t.co/G8ayu30iGO — Mathew Mocha (@Mathew_Mocha89) July 25, 2026

While the team defeated the Yankees 11-4 on Sunday and spread the wealth around offensively, the holes in its pitching staff are hard to ignore. Starting right-hander Aaron Nola's best days appear to be behind him, as he has a 5.82 ERA and is tied with the Washington Nationals' Zack Littell for the most home runs allowed this year at 25.

The Phillies have a six-game road trip coming up starting on Monday against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, which will take them into the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The hope is that by then, they will have secured some sort of roster upgrade, whether it is a pitching upgrade, an upgrade in the outfield, or a right-handed batting threat.

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