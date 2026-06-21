Dave Dombrowski Rightfully on List of Execs Facing Most Pressure

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a great job of getting their season back on track after a brutal 9-19 start to the campaign.

They are now 41-35, sitting 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race. The No. 2 team in the NL Wild Card standings, the Phillies are 1.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres and 1.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals.

With most of their veterans stepping up and getting back to the level of production they are accustomed to providing, attention will now turn to Dave Dombrowski. What will he do to fortify this roster for the stretch run of the season ahead of the MLB trade deadline?

He landed at No. 8 on the list of front office executives under the most pressure ahead of the deadline, put together by Buster Olney of ESPN. Dombrowski certainly deserves to be on that list, and it may surprise some people that he isn’t higher.

Dave Dombrowski under pressure to improve roster

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There are clear needs that have to be addressed on the roster. Philadelphia’s bullpen needs reinforcements, especially left-handed pitchers. Right now, Jose Alvarado is the only lefty in the Big League bullpen, and his performance has been sporadic.

Another outfielder needs to be added to the mix. With Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both suffering season-ending injuries within days of each other, the team’s depth took a major hit in terms of right-handed hitting outfielders.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Derek Hill have been handling the starting role since, but the team could take a swing to fill the void. Someone such as Byron Buxton would be an ideal fit, but right-handed hitting outfielders, especially right fielders, are going to be pricey this summer.

Making a splash isn’t anything new to Dombrowski. Last year, he acquired Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins to fortify the backend of the bullpen. The year before that, Carlos Estevez was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels.

Dave Dombrowski needs to make splash

Jun 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phillies fans are likely dreaming of an Aroldis Chapman trade, plugging him into the mix at the backend along with Duran as an elite one-two punch.

Philadelphia has some intriguing young pieces in its minor league system to build a trade package around. However, that is one of the balancing acts that Dombrowski will have to pull off this summer.

With an aging core, he has to be mindful of the franchise’s long-term outlook. He has a veteran-laden squad that can contend right now, but how much longer will this group be carrying the load for the team?

Finding the right balance of aggressiveness by offering prospects is key to having a successful deadline. The Phillies have the starting pitching to compete with any team in baseball; now it is about upgrading the other areas of the roster to take them to another level.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!